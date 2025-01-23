Shahid Kapoor says stars must respect their privilege, treat spotlight like a temple: ‘Many people don’t get that'

Shahid Kapoor is in full swing promoting his highly anticipated action thriller Deva. In a conversation on Raj Shamani's podcast, the Bollywood star revealed his relentless drive to excel, even after two decades in the film industry. Shahid shared that he still feels the need to prove himself with every new role he takes, a mindset deeply rooted in his early struggles as an aspiring actor. Shahid Kapoor says actors should always respect their privileges.

Shahid says actors should respect their privilege

During the conversation Shahid Kapoor revealed that he is never content with himself and when asked if he still feels the need to prove himself with every new role that he takes, he responded, “Yes, I still feel that way. When you’ve given 250 to 300 auditions, when you’ve been around people and seen the way they look at you, wondering whether they should cast you, and you realize that your work is good—it’s a privilege to eventually get the spotlight. There are so many people who don’t get that privilege. If you don’t respect that privilege, you shouldn’t be there. That spotlight has to be treated like a temple. It’s sacrosanct, it’s sacred. You are truly blessed to be standing there.”

Shahid Kapoor talks about his career's biggest learning on Raj Shamani's podcast.

Reflecting on his two-decade-long career since his debut in Ishq Vishk (2003), Shahid described his journey as one of constant learning and self-discovery. “After 21 years, my biggest takeaway is that no one is better or worse. I am the best version of myself,” he confidently stated, highlighting his growth as an artist.

About Deva

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by the duo Bobby-Sanjay, Deva is an action-packed thriller in which Shahid Kapoor stars as a no-nonsense police officer. The film, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Kubra Sait, and Pavail Gulati, is set to release in theatres on January 31, 2025.

Shahid also has another exciting project in the works, Arjun Ustara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. This marks their reunion after the critically acclaimed Kaminey (2009). The film went on floors on January 6 and is slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.