Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat to re-release in theatres on this date

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2018 epic film Padmaavat is all set to re-release in theatres, on its seventh anniversary. Taking to Instagram, the makers made the announcement on Wednesday. (Also Read | Padmaavat and the long trail of controversies: A timeline of obstacles the film has faced) Padmaavat stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

When will Padmaavat re-release

The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Viacom 18 Studios shared a poster of the trio. The film will hit the theatres on January 24. It captioned the post, “Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January.”

About Padmaavat

Padmaavat, released in 2018, is a 13th-century tale of Queen Padmavati (Deepika), celebrated for her beauty and wisdom, and her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) of Mewar. The story unfolds as Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), driven by obsession and ambition, invades Chittor in his quest for Padmavati, who goes to great lengths to protect her kingdom and its values.

More about Padmaavat controversy in 2017-18

Based on Padmavat by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, the film had sparked a major controversy at the time of its release, with several Rajput outfits taking offence over the portrayal of Queen Padmavati. In 2017, Bhansali was slapped and assaulted by the members of Karni Sena who staged an angry protest at Jaigarh fort in Jaipur, where he was shooting the film.

Bhansali shifted his sets to Kolhapur in Maharashtra but men armed with petrol bombs and swords attacked his film’s sets. Karni Sena then demanded a ban on the film on the grounds that the film distorts history and presents Rajputs in a poor light.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), along with two historians, suggested five modifications in the film. A suggestion to change the film title was also given. The film’s name was changed to first Padmavat, and then Padmaavat. It was finally released on January 25, 2018. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹400 crore gross in India.