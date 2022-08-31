Shahid Kapoor laughs as fan page recreates Anupamaa's 'aapko kya' scene with him. Watch

After Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor has also featured in a recreation of a trending video from the popular TV show Anupamaa. Though Shahid did not create the video himself, he approved of a fan page's take on it and shared it on his Instagram account. The trend, popular as 'aapko kya' on Instagram Reels, is based on a scene from Anupamaa, in which the titular character played by Rupali Ganguly tells off her ex-husband Vanraj Shah for asking her about her whereabouts. Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor recreates Anupamaa scene in hilarious video

In the scene, Anupamaa says to Vanraj, "Mai ghoomun, phiru, nachoon, gaun, hasun, khelun, bahar jaaun, akeli jaaun, kisi aur ke saath jaaun, jahaan jaaun, jab jaaun, jaise bhi jaaun, aapko kya (Whether I travel, dance, sing, laugh, play, go outside- alone or with someone, wherever I go, whenever I go, however I go...what's your business with it)." A fan page for Shahid Kapoor recreated the video by combining different clips of the actor from his vacations, Instagram videos, public appearances, and interviews.

Shahid shared the video on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday with laughing emojis. Fans also loved the video, and dropped laughing emojis in the comments section on the original post. One wrote, "So cute. Congrats he reposted it," while another commented, "Fab!!!"

Shahid Kapoor in trending video on Anupamaa scene.

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor had recreated the video with her friends. In her take on the video, the actor and her friends imitated all the actions mentioned in the dialogue before coming together to lip-sync to 'aapko kya?' Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria among others had also reacted to the video with laughing emojis.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the screen in Jersey, a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The film, which featured him opposite Mrunal Thakur, released in theatres in April this year. He will be next seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, which is an official Hindi remake of the French film Nuit Blanche, and will also be making his OTT debut with Prime Video's upcoming Farzi.

