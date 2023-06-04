Shahid Kapoor says he doesn't want to do 'trash' in Hollywood: 'Break mil gaya hai, kuch bhi kar lo, nahi'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has revealed if he wants to make his debut in Hollywood. In a new interview, Shahid said that he wouldn’t want to go to Hollywood and 'do some trash'. Shahid also said that if he is offered a Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam movie he will do it if it satisfies him as an actor. Shahid also talked about the language barrier and how some people are good at making a transition while others are not. Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy.(Sunil Khandare)

Shahid's films so far

Shahid made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk in 2003. He went on to feature in Dil Maange More, Vivah, Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh, and Jersey. Shahid has featured only in Hindi language films.

Shahid on his Bollywood journey

Speaking with News18 Showsha, Shahid said, “I have worked here for 20 years so I love my fraternity and I love our films. I feel very comfortable here. Having said that, I’m here to do good work. So on one hand you’re saying Hollywood, I’ll say the reverse thing… If somebody offers me a Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam movie and if I feel there’s a great role to do and it will satisfy me as an actor, I’ll go do that... If you are chasing performance and calibre, I wouldn’t want to go to Hollywood and do some trash. That’s not what I would want to do."

Shahid on Hollywood

Shahid added, “Abhi mere ko Hollywood mein break mil gaya hai… kuch bhi kar lo… Nahi (Now I got a break in Hollywood, do anything, no)! There has to be a certain feeling from inside. You should feel inspired, excited and challenged to do something then language should not be a barrier. But language is a genuine thing. Some people are good at making a transition but some people are not. It’s not easy to do that…If I get an opportunity, I’d go anywhere. Just give me something exciting. I just did OTT. I don’t care."

Shahid's upcoming film

Fans will see Shahid in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy, a remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night. The movie stars Shahid as Sumair who faces off against white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal. Bloody Daddy will release on JioCinema on June 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON