Shahid Kapoor says Pankaj Kapur used to tease him about genetic hair fall: ‘Baal nahi bache toh acting karni padegi’

What Shahid said

“When I saw my dad (getting bald), I was like, ‘Dad, this better not happen to me.” And he’d mess with me all the time. ‘Abhi toh tu hero ban gaya hai. Baad mein kya hoga tera when you won’t have any hair? Jab baal nahi rahenge toh acting karni padegi' (You've become a hero now. What would happen to you when you don't have any hair? When there won't be any hair, you'll have to act). Maybe that's why I learnt acting (laughs)," Shahid said in the interview.

Shahid also talked about a word of advice by his father that has stayed with him over the years. “My dad used to tell me, ‘If you touch an audience member just thrice in your career, they’ll be there for you for the next 20 years.' That has been my attempt," he said in the same interview.

Shahid's favourite Pankaj Kapur movies

Shahid also listed his father's favourite films and shows that have shaped him as an artiste. The list included offbeat choices, like Subhash Agarwal's 1997 Doordarshan film Rui Ka Bojh and Rahi Masoom Raza's 1991 TV series Neem Ka Ped, and “the usual suspects” like Vishal Bhardwaj's 2003 gangster film Maqbool and the 1985 detective TV show Karamchand.

Shahid and Pankaj have shared the screen space in Vikas Bahl's 2015 romantic fantasy comedy Shaandaar, that bombed at the box office. It also starred Alia Bhatt. They most recently collaborated on Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri's sports film Jersey last year, which also failed at the box office despite getting positive reviews. It was the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu film starring Nani.

Shahid will be next seen in an untitled romantic comedy opposite Kriti Sanon.

