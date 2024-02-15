Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar board psychological thriller 'Crossfire'

The film will be directed by Harish Raut and produced by Praful Parate and Yogesh Tidke under the banner Sandsational Films Pvt Ltd. HT Image

According to the makers, "Crossfire" promises to bring "a spectrum of emotions with a fusion of suspense and drama".

The film follows Ipsita Dhar (Kumar), whose life unexpectedly crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh (Maheshwari), who has just been released from the jail.

Raut described "Crossfire" as a thriller with "strong human drama in the backdrop".

"With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could embody these roles authentically. I am happy to have found Shantanu and Khushalii, and we are eager to commence workshops with the entire cast before we go on floor in October," the director said in a statement.

Maheshwari, known for "Gangubai Kathiawadi", said he is happy to be part of the movie.

"From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration," he said.

"I am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences," added "Starfish" actor Kumar.