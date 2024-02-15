 Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar board psychological thriller 'Crossfire' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar board psychological thriller 'Crossfire'

Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar board psychological thriller 'Crossfire'

PTI |
Feb 15, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Shantanu Maheshwari, Khushalii Kumar board psychological thriller 'Crossfire'

The film will be directed by Harish Raut and produced by Praful Parate and Yogesh Tidke under the banner Sandsational Films Pvt Ltd.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the makers, "Crossfire" promises to bring "a spectrum of emotions with a fusion of suspense and drama".

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The film follows Ipsita Dhar (Kumar), whose life unexpectedly crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh (Maheshwari), who has just been released from the jail.

Raut described "Crossfire" as a thriller with "strong human drama in the backdrop".

"With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could embody these roles authentically. I am happy to have found Shantanu and Khushalii, and we are eager to commence workshops with the entire cast before we go on floor in October," the director said in a statement.

Maheshwari, known for "Gangubai Kathiawadi", said he is happy to be part of the movie.

"From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration," he said.

"I am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences," added "Starfish" actor Kumar.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On