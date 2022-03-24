Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharmaji Namkeen song: You will miss Rishi Kapoor even more after watching Laal Tamatar. Watch
  • Sharmaji Namkeen song Laal Tamatar shows both Rishi Kapoor as well as Paresh Rawal as Sharmaji - a retired man, who impresses a group of women with his culinary skills.
Rishi Kapoor in a still from Sharmaji Namkeen song Laal Tamatar.
Published on Mar 24, 2022 04:38 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new song from late Rishi Kapoor's final film Sharmaji Namkeen is out now. Titled Laal Tamatar, the fun song shows Rishi Kapoor's character of a retired old man, identifying and enjoying his new interest, cooking. The song revolves around how he starts cooking for a riotous women’s kitty circle and eventually turns friends with them. Paresh Rawal replaces him in half of the portions of the song. Also read: Sharmaji Namkeen song Ye Luthrey: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal show their culinary magic in peppy Punjabi number. Watch

While Rishi's jovial presence on screen makes his fans fall in love with him all over again, his replacement with Paresh Rawal once again highlights his sudden death during the making of the film. The difference between the personalities of the two noted actors is strikingly visible.

Penned by Gopal Datt and sung by Kanika Kapoor and Sneha Khanwalkar, the song Laal Tamatar also stars Juhi Chawla as one of the women for whom Sharmaji is hired to cook. The fun number also shows how he develops an affection for Juhi's character while cooking for her.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik, Parmeet Sethi and Taaruk Raina. It marks the final screen appearance of Rishi Kapoor, who died at the age of 67 in April 2020 after a two-year long battle with leukemia. At the time of his death, Rishi had completed half of the project.

In an interview to PTI, Hitesh revealed that he thought Sharmaji Namkeen would be a forgotten dream after Rishi's death, until the producers assured him of ways to finish the project, one of which was to get the veteran's son Ranbir Kapoor to play his part. Eventually, Paresh was roped in to complete the film.

