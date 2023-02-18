Sharmila Tagore says 'special scripts' are written for Amitabh Bachchan, not Waheeda Rehman: ‘Powerful roles go to men'

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has said that the Hindi film industry is still a 'little ageist' as 'powerful roles go to the men'. In a new interview, she said that 'special scripts' are being written for actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda Rehman. She also lauded Neena Gupta calling her a 'magnificent actor'. (Also Read | Sharmila Tagore ensured her kids realised she's not 'neglecting them', but her work is also important)

Discussing the lack of strong roles for actors of her age, the veteran actor cited the examples of Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, and Maggie Smith. She added that 'it will happen here'. Sharmila also said that OTT could be a game-changer.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Sharmila said, "We are still slightly ageist, especially with women because powerful roles go to the men. Like special scripts are being written for Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda (Rehman) ji and not for many other aging lady actors. Cinema reflects society so the economics of the film matter. Of course, you have to bring in the audience. What comes first, the chicken or the egg... That's the kind of decision that the captains of the industry have to make. But, things are definitely changing. There are wonderful, more mature actors."

Sharmila also heaped praises on Neena Gupta. She added, "There are wonderful, more mature actors, Neena (Gupta) for instance, she is a magnificent actor. There are many others... OTT is full of wonderful performers. It will take time but it will change."

Sharmila is making her comeback to films after 2010's Break Ke Baad. She will be seen in the family drama Gulmohar, directed by Rahul V Chittella. The actor plays Kusum, the matriarch of the Batra family. Actor Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as her onscreen son Arun in the movie.

Gulmohar also stars Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga and Kaveri Seth. It is produced by Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. Gulmohar will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3. The movie is written by Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul.

