Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, Taapsee wraps Rashmi Rocket
Shehnaaz Gill was with Sidharth Shukla and her family on her birthday. Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket has completed its shoot.
Shehnaaz Gill was with Sidharth Shukla and her family on her birthday. Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket has completed its shoot.
bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, Taapsee wraps Rashmi Rocket

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day: Shehnaaz Gill, who turned a year older, celebrated her birthday with Sidharth Shukla and her family. Taapsee Pannu shared a post after her film Rashmi Rocket wrapped up its shoot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:17 PM IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day.

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth Shukla and her family, he throws her in pool. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 28th birthday at midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and her family. Check out their videos.

Read more here


Taapsee Pannu wraps Rashmi Rocket, calls it 'one hell of a driven team effort'

Taapsee Pannu and the team of Rashmi Rocket have completed the shoot of their film. The actor took to Instagram to share a note.

Read more here


Kangana Ranaut says she will direct Manikarnika Returns The Legend of Didda unless she finds ‘someone better’

Kangana Ranaut said that she plans to direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda unless she finds 'someone better' than her. She added, however, that she is happy being just an actor as well.

Read more here


Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed as The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix

Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger has reportedly become the number 1 most popular film on Netflix, across the world. The film stars Priyanka in a supporting role.

Read more here


Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta alleges Arshi blackmailed him, new video surfaces online proving his claim

Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.

Read more here


kangana ranaut taapsee pannu bollywood

Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her film Bachchan Pandey through much of January 2021..
bollywood

Kriti Sanon lies down on grass, soaks in the sun, enjoys Republic Day break

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Kriti Sanon shared two fun pictures with her Bachchan Pandey team as they sunbathed on Tuesday. See here.
Janhvi Kapoor has been stationed in Punjab for the shoot of Good Luck Jerry.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the cold weather, shares fun pics with friend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of new pictures with a friend as they were seen having fun in a forest area with red leaves covering the ground.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug on January 24.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan thanks fans for showering him and wife Natasha with blessings

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank his fans and followers for showering him and his wife Natasha Dalal with blessings.
Shehnaaz Gill was with Sidharth Shukla and her family on her birthday. Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket has completed its shoot.
bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, Taapsee wraps Rashmi Rocket

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day: Shehnaaz Gill, who turned a year older, celebrated her birthday with Sidharth Shukla and her family. Taapsee Pannu shared a post after her film Rashmi Rocket wrapped up its shoot.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly been shooting for Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai snapped after Ponniyin Selvan shoot in Hyderabad

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has reportedly been shooting for Mani Ratnam's next Ponniyin Selvan, was spotted after shoot in Hyderabad. See here.
Actor Bobby Deol’s portrayal of conman preacher Baba Nirala in the OTT series Aashram has earned him accolades.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: The actor who never fails to surprise his fans

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:34 AM IST
As Bobby Deol turns a year older today, we take look at how the actor charmed his audience amid all the ups and downs in his career in Bollywood.
Actor Shreyas Talpade turns 46 today.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Shreyas Talpade: Over the years, I have realized that films are not my life, my family is my life

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Actor Shreyas Talpade says he is not a big party person and likes to spend his birthdays in the company of family and friends.
Taapsee Pannu had been shooting for Rashmi Rocket for the last two months.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu wraps Rashmi Rocket, calls it 'one hell of a driven team effort'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu and the team of Rashmi Rocket have completed the shoot of their film. The actor took to Instagram to share a note.
Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her film Bachchan Pandey through much of January 2021..
bollywood

Kriti Sanon lies down on grass, soaks in the sun, enjoys Republic Day break

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Kriti Sanon shared two fun pictures with her Bachchan Pandey team as they sunbathed on Tuesday. See here.
Janhvi Kapoor has been stationed in Punjab for the shoot of Good Luck Jerry.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the cold weather, shares fun pics with friend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of new pictures with a friend as they were seen having fun in a forest area with red leaves covering the ground.
Karisma Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Babita and Neetu Kapoor.
bollywood

Karisma Kapoor shares pic with family, misses sister Kareena Kapoor

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Karisma Kapoor spent a lovely afternoon with her family on Tuesday. She shared pictures of her parents and aunts and said that she missed her sister Kareena Kapoor.
Bobby Deol's career took a new turn in 2020 with the release of Class of 83 and Aashram series.
bollywood

When Bobby Deol would get irritated on being called 'behenji'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: The actor had once narrated a funny incident from his childhood when people would mistake him for a woman over phone and address him as 'behenji' and how it would irritate him no end.
Kangana Ranaut is working on a sequel to Manikarnika.
bollywood

Kangana says she'll direct Manikarnika Returns unless she finds 'someone better'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she plans to direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda unless she finds 'someone better' than her. She added, however, that she is happy being just an actor as well.
David Dhawan and Laali Dhawan with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
bollywood

When Varun Dhawan joked that his parents had given up on him, adopted Natasha

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Varun Dhawan had once shared a picture of Natasha Dalal, with his parents, David Dhawan and Laali, and joked that they had replaced him with her.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
bollywood

Adarsh Gourav, The Disciple score nominations at Independent Spirit Awards

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Director Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple, which opened to critical acclaim at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, has been nominated in the Best International Film category at the 36th annual Independent Spirit Awards. Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for Best Male Lead, for The White Tiger.
Amitabh Bachchan shows off his new mask.
bollywood

Amitabh's grandkids, Navya and Agastya, can't get enough of his high-tech mask

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan showed off his new Covid-19 mask on social media, and his grandchildren -- Navya and Agastya Nanda -- couldn't get enough of it.
Boney Kapoor is the producer of Maidaan.
bollywood

Boney Kapoor 'upset' about RRR-Maidaan clash, says Ajay Devgn was blindsided

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:38 PM IST
  • Producer Boney Kapoor and his Maidaan director, Amit Sharma, are miffed about RRR potentially clashing with their film at the box office.
