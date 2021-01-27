Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, Taapsee wraps Rashmi Rocket

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day.

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth Shukla and her family, he throws her in pool. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 28th birthday at midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and her family. Check out their videos.

Taapsee Pannu wraps Rashmi Rocket, calls it 'one hell of a driven team effort'

Taapsee Pannu and the team of Rashmi Rocket have completed the shoot of their film. The actor took to Instagram to share a note.

Kangana Ranaut says she will direct Manikarnika Returns The Legend of Didda unless she finds ‘someone better’

Kangana Ranaut said that she plans to direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda unless she finds 'someone better' than her. She added, however, that she is happy being just an actor as well.

Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed as The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix

Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger has reportedly become the number 1 most popular film on Netflix, across the world. The film stars Priyanka in a supporting role.

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta alleges Arshi blackmailed him, new video surfaces online proving his claim

Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.

