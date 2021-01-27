Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, Taapsee wraps Rashmi Rocket
Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day.
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth Shukla and her family, he throws her in pool. Watch
Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 28th birthday at midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and her family. Check out their videos.
Taapsee Pannu wraps Rashmi Rocket, calls it 'one hell of a driven team effort'
Taapsee Pannu and the team of Rashmi Rocket have completed the shoot of their film. The actor took to Instagram to share a note.
Kangana Ranaut says she will direct Manikarnika Returns The Legend of Didda unless she finds ‘someone better’
Kangana Ranaut said that she plans to direct Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda unless she finds 'someone better' than her. She added, however, that she is happy being just an actor as well.
Priyanka Chopra is overjoyed as The White Tiger becomes worldwide No.1 film on Netflix
Priyanka Chopra's latest film, The White Tiger has reportedly become the number 1 most popular film on Netflix, across the world. The film stars Priyanka in a supporting role.
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta alleges Arshi blackmailed him, new video surfaces online proving his claim
Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.
Varun Dhawan thanks fans for showering him and wife Natasha with blessings
Aishwarya Rai snapped after Ponniyin Selvan shoot in Hyderabad
Happy Birthday Bobby Deol: The actor who never fails to surprise his fans
Happy Birthday Shreyas Talpade: Over the years, I have realized that films are not my life, my family is my life
Taapsee Pannu wraps Rashmi Rocket, calls it 'one hell of a driven team effort'
Kriti Sanon lies down on grass, soaks in the sun, enjoys Republic Day break
Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the cold weather, shares fun pics with friend
Karisma Kapoor shares pic with family, misses sister Kareena Kapoor
When Bobby Deol would get irritated on being called 'behenji'
Kangana says she'll direct Manikarnika Returns unless she finds 'someone better'
When Varun Dhawan joked that his parents had given up on him, adopted Natasha
Adarsh Gourav, The Disciple score nominations at Independent Spirit Awards
- Director Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple, which opened to critical acclaim at the Venice and Toronto film festivals, has been nominated in the Best International Film category at the 36th annual Independent Spirit Awards. Adarsh Gourav has been nominated for Best Male Lead, for The White Tiger.
Amitabh's grandkids, Navya and Agastya, can't get enough of his high-tech mask
- Amitabh Bachchan showed off his new Covid-19 mask on social media, and his grandchildren -- Navya and Agastya Nanda -- couldn't get enough of it.
Boney Kapoor 'upset' about RRR-Maidaan clash, says Ajay Devgn was blindsided
- Producer Boney Kapoor and his Maidaan director, Amit Sharma, are miffed about RRR potentially clashing with their film at the box office.
