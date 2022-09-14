Paparazzi ask Shehnaaz Gill about her upcoming film, she says 'which one? 4-5 are coming'. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. Recently, when she was spotted by the paparazzi and was asked about her upcoming movie, a confused Shehnaaz smiled and told them that she is doing 4-5 films and asked which one are they talking about. Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill sings Sunidhi Chauhan's song, fans fall in love with her 'soothing voice'. Watch

On Wednesday, a paparazzo asked Shehnaaz, "Aapki movie kab aayegi (When will your film release)?" To this, Shehnaaz replied, “Kaun si wali movie? 4-5 aa rahi hain (Which one are you talking about? I have 4-5 films lined up),” another paparazzo replied to Shehnaaz's comment and asked “Bhaijaan wali movie (Salman Khan's film).”

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's film Honsla Rakh. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai.

Shehnaaz is currently busy shooting for Salman's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film. The film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but the makers opted to change the title of the film last month.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, she will also be seen in John Abraham's next film 100%. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Last month, there were reports that the new season of Bigg Boss will begin on October 1 and Shehnaaz Gill will appear on the premiere episode of the show along with Salman Khan.

