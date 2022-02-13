Shibani Dandekar is ‘exhausted and excited’ ahead of her wedding with Farhan Akhtar on February 21

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. On Saturday, Shibani shared a picture of herself sleeping on a couch and said that she is exhausted.

Posting the photo on Instagram, Shibani wrote, “Exhausted and excited." In the photo, Shibani can be seen sleeping in an airport's lounge, wrapped in her blanket.

Actor Gaurav Kapur commented on the picture and hinted that he is excited for Shibani's D-day. He wrote, “I am excited to be exhausted next weekend.” Singer Meiyang Chang said, “Congratulations, B!” Journalist Bhawana Somaaya wrote, “Where are you Sweety?” One fan replied to Bhawana's comment, “Dubai to Mauritius for wedding.”

One fan commented to the post, “That’s the best state: When your body asks for rest, but your mind/soul is still awake and all ready.” One excited fan said, “I am bursting with happiness and waiting to see that one pic when you will look the prettiest in your entire life.” A fan asked, “Where is Farhan?” Another one asked, “Excited heading to your wedding destination?”

Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Farhan's lyricist father Javed Akhtar confirmed the wedding. He said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Javed said that it will be an intimate ceremony. “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai (We are yet to send out the invitations).” He also called Shibani a ‘very nice girl’ and said that the family likes her a lot.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The former couple, who got divorced in 2017, has two daughters together, Shakya and Akira. Farhan started dating Shibani in 2018.

