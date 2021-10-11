Shikha Talsania: I stillhave many insecurities within me

Shikha Talsania has always been an advocate of body positivity, and embracing one’s true self. But, the actor admits that she is still a work in progress, and continues to battles many insecurities herself.

“The journey of embracing myself has been ever evolving. I don’t think anyone is ever going to be okay with what we have. It doesn’t have to be somebody who looks like me or be from showbiz. It could be anybody with. Everybody has insecurities because that’s the human race,” Talsania tells us, adding, “We have a lot of insecurities. And I don’t think we can ever come to the place where we are like, ‘I’m going to be okay with who I am’. You need to work on it every day. I’m still working on it every day.”

But, this doesn’t mean she doesn’t love herself. “There are some questions that you have sometimes, a few things that trigger insecurities within you. One day it can be about the way you look, one day it can be about the way you speak or your actions. So, you just have to be honest with yourself, and be kind to yourself and to others,” she mentions, sharing, “If we cover these things, we will find the answers to how to deal with it accordingly,” says the actor, who is seen in the recently release series, Potluck.

Ever since she made her acting debut with Wake Up Sid (2009) and later did Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011) and Coolie No. 1 (2020), Talsania has shattered stereotypes around body image in the entertainment industry, and this reflects in her work, too. She has refused to be stereotyped in the role of a friend of the protagonist, or join a film just to add a comic element.

“The one thing which is very special to me about my career is all the people that I met along the way. The wonderful people that I get to collaborate with like the ones I met while working on Potluck… They have become my friends for life. That is the most special thing for me,” concludes the actor, who is working on Jahaan Chaar Yaar with her Veere Di Wedding (2018) co-star Swara Bhasker..