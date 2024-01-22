Shilpa Shetty offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple to mark Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, chants ‘Jai Shree Ram’

Shilpa Shetty looked resplendent in a bright orange saree as she visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. The actor greeted fans near the entrance while chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and also waved the saffron flag. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor sit with Akash Ambani, wife Shloka, Katrina Kaif at Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony) Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Shilpa Shetty waves saffron flag near temple

Shilpa Shetty visited the Siddhivinayak temple in the city to seek blessings on Monday, the same day when the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly-constructed temple was held in Ayodhya. Shilpa opted for an orange silk saree as she posed in front of the temple, where the paparazzi were stationed. She waved the saffron flag which had an image of Lord Ram on it, and chanted 'Jai Shree Ram'. The actor was then spotted inside the temple where she lit an oil lamp and offered her prayers.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Shilpa's special note on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

On X (formerly Twitter), Shilpa shared a picture of the Ram Lalla idol and shared a note in Sanskrit that read, " Lord Shiva says to Parvati, “O Sumukhi! The name Ram is similar to the 1008 names of Lord Vishnu. That's why I always keep reciting the name of Ram. By chanting the name of Ram, all the sins of the universe remain freed.” I am making a sincere request to all the countrymen, all of you should welcome Ramlala ji with your body and mind."

Several Bollywood celebrities were invited for the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Among them were Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit.

Shilpa was last seen in Indian Police Force, the debut web series of Rohit Shetty. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The cop action series also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles. The seven-episode series premiered on Prime Video on January 19.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place