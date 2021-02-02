IND USA
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
Shamita Shetty got wishes from Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.
Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra wish Shamita Shetty on birthday, he threatens her with swayamvar if she doesn't find a husband

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have showered sweet birthday wishes on her sister, Shamita Shetty. The actor enjoyed a party with Shilpa and other friends on Monday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:10 PM IST

Shamita Shetty turned a year older on Tuesday, and her family showered her with love, good wishes and a few gentle threats on social media. While sister Shilpa Shetty wrote her a poem, brother-in-law Raj Kundra demanded that she get married soon.

Sharing a montage of her pictures with Shamita, Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post, "Arz kiya hai... Dil ke sabse kareeb hoti hai apni Sis Jab woh saath nahin toh hum karte hain miss Jab pyaar aa gaya toh de diya ek kiss Par usko pareshan karna is a feeling of complete bliss (Our sister is closest to our hearts, we miss her when she is not around. When I feel an overdose of love for her, I give a kiss. But to annoy her is a feeling of complete bliss) Happppppyyyyyyyy birthhddddddaaaaayyyyyy, my Baby... MY Tunki. May this year bring in everything that you’ve hoped for and MORE. You deserve it all."


Shilpa and Shamita's mother, Sunanda Shetty, took to the comments section to share her wishes. "Many many happy returns of the day .. loads of love & blessings galore to fill your life with all you dream of... day & year ahead .. Huggs n kisses - MA," she wrote.


Raj also shared a bunch of pictures with Shamita on Instagram. "A sister given to me by law, a friend given to me by heart. Happy birthday to an amazing sister in law. You have always been there for me it’s been an amazing 11 years with fabulous memories. Stay blessed and continue to age in reverse! May you get all you dream and wish for and more. P.S: I need a brother in law soon now so find one fast before I announce a swayamvar #swipeleft #happybirthday #memories #love #sister," he wrote. Replying to his post, Shamita wrote, "Awwww Thankyou sooo much jijuuuu my jiju is the best in the world!!! Love u loads."


Also read: Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics

Shamita also shared photos from her birthday dinner with Shilpa and other friends. "Thankyou the loves of my life foe such a lovely diner #aboutlastnight #birthdaydiner #birthdaygirl #friendship #love #hugsandkisses @theshilpashetty @akankshamalhotra @rohiniyer @gmnforever," she wrote with the post.

Shamita was last seen in web series Black Widows, with Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee.

Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2.
Shamita turns a year older on Feb 2. (Munna S)
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:32 PM IST
The actor is happy people loved her performance in Black Widows and feels she has grown as a person and grateful for her career graph.
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty nail partner yoga poses.
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty nail partner yoga poses.
By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 27, 2020 05:13 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty tried out partner yoga poses. Shamita took to Instagram to share pictures of their session and said that it brought back childhood memories.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swaagat.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Music, for Neha Bhasin, isn't restricted to doing playback for films in a studio
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff went to the Maldives twice last year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Disha Patani is reminiscing about her holiday with Tiger Shroff. Check out her throwback picture from the Maldives, in which Tiger's sister hailed her 'natural beauty'.
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan got married on January 24.
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan got married on January 24.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Fashion designer Natasha Dalal was spotted out and about in Juhu, Mumbai, on Tuesday. This was the first time that the paparazzi has seen her since her wedding to actor Varun Dhawan, on January 24.
Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time.
Having transitioned to Hindi films and streaming content, Sengupta admits he is enjoying this time.
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The actor says he has enjoyed every bit of last year with five films and one web show, and wished that his films had released on the big screen.
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him.
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him.
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi talks about on why art trumps money as a driving force for him. Having lived in show business through highs and lows, Tripathi admits that success is transient, art is his constant. What truly gratifies him is his work.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial AKvsAK.
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial AKvsAK.
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says the toxicity on social media needs to be addressed immediately and a proper policing on trolls is the need of the hour.
Siddhant Chaturvedi stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.
Siddhant Chaturvedi stars alongside Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a goofy video from his workout session with Ishaan Khatter, and invited their co-star Katrina Kaif to join them.
Vicky Kaushal arrived in Indore to a tasty welcome.
Vicky Kaushal arrived in Indore to a tasty welcome.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal got a warm welcome in Indore with some samosas and jalebis. A young fan met him at the airport with the treats and Vicky took to Instagram to talk about their funny interaction.
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
It's true, Alia Bhatt loves Ranbir Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:32 PM IST
  Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
Kangana Ranaut has bought expensive gifts for her siblings and cousins.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has bought luxurious apartments worth 4crore for her siblings. In a tweet, she said that the houses will be ready in two years.
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
Pooja Batra poses with Elon Musk.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:57 PM IST
  Actor Pooja Batra left her fans impressed with a throwback picture featuring none other than Elon Musk. Check it out here.
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
Twinkle Khanna reading with her daughter Nitara.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has shared a new picture with her daughter Nitara. The photo shows the mother-daughter duo reading books together.
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
Trishala Dutt had a tough time coping with the death of her boyfriend in 2019.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Trishala Dutt talked about experiencing post-traumatic growth and said that she values her painful experiences the most in her life.
