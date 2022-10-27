Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha celebrates Bhai Dooj with brother Viaan, asks mom for a laddoo. Watch video

Published on Oct 27, 2022 04:21 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a clip from kids Samisha and Viaan's Bhai Dooj celebrations on Thursday. Along with fans, actor-sister Shamita Shetty reacted to the video. Watch the video here.

Here's how Shilpa Shetty's kids Samisha and Viaan celebrated Bhai Dooj.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a clip from their kids Samisha and Viaan's Bhai Dooj celebrations. She shared cute moments as she taught her daughter to perform the rituals of the festival with Viaan on Thursday. Samisha and Viaan twinned in matching outfits. Along with fans, Shamita Shetty reacted to their video. ( Also read: Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha deck up in matching pink outfits on Diwali; Shamita Shetty reacts)

In the clip, Shilpa wore a floral ethnic outfit with white sneakers. Her kids decked up in light pink-coloured floral kurtas with white pants. Shilpa held puja plate with two laddoos, a diya, rice and roli.

In the video, she asked Samisha to take the vermillion and put it on Viaan's forehead. Her daughter did exactly what she told. Then, Shilpa asked Samisha to put some rice on her brother's head. Afterwards, she asked her daughter to give laddoo to Viaan. After giving the sweets to Viaan, Samisha said to Shilpa, “Can I.” To which Shilpa replied, “Yes, you must" and started laughing. Viaan gave a red flower to his sister and said, “Happy Bhai Dooj. Viaan and Samisha hugged each other in the end and their mother said, “Awwww.”

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Shilpa wrote, “bhai-behen ki yaari, hoti hai sabse pyaari (The friendship of brother and sister is always lovely). Happy Bhai Dooj to all! (handfolded, diya and heart emojis)." Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty commented, “Awwww (red heart emojis)” and Samaira Sandhu wrote, “Soo cute, her can I melted my heart.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Vaibhavi Merchant dropped heart emojis.

Reacting to the clip, one of Shilpa's fans commented, “Cuteness overloaded.” Another fan wrote, “Can I eat? Yes Samishaa.. the cutest pie. Laddu is asking for laddu.” Other fan wrote, “Happy Bhai Dooj, god bless.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for little Samisha.

Shilpa got married to Raj Kundra in 2009. Samisha was born via surrogacy in 2020. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, with Sidharth Malhotra.

