Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastian robbery: Customer’s BMW worth 80 lakh stolen

Bollywood actor and wellness icon Shilpa Shetty Kundra's upscale restaurant Bastian - At the Top, located on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar West, was at the center of an unexpected incident on Sunday. A BMW Z4, a luxurious two-seater convertible valued at ₹80 lakh, was reportedly stolen from the building’s parking lot while a guest was dining at Shilpa’s exclusive establishment. Shilpa Shetty is the owner of Bastian, a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai’s Dadar.

The car’s owner, 34-year-old businessman Ruhan Firoz Khan from Bandra, had arrived at Bastian with two friends around 1 am and entrusted his car keys to the valet employed by the restaurant. After the restaurant closed, Ruhan asked the parking staff to retrieve his car but was shocked to discover it had vanished. CCTV footage later confirmed that the BMW was stolen around 2 am by unknown individuals, prompting an immediate investigation.

Following Ruhan’s complaint, the Shivaji Park police booked the suspects under section 303(2) (punishment for theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. Ruhan's advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, noted that the police are actively scanning CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns Bastian - At the Top, a high-end restaurant on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar West. Known for its premium dining experience and city views, Bastian has become a popular spot among Mumbai's affluent crowd.

