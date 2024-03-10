Shilpa Shetty says she did not marry Raj Kundra for money: Richer people have wooed me

Actor Shilpa Shetty opened up about her finances in a recent interview, claiming she didn’t marry businessman Raj Kundra for money. In an interview with Zoom, she also claimed that people richer than Raj wanted to marry her, but she has always been rich and has become richer now, thanks to her restaurant Bastian. (Also Read: Raj Kundra on ‘porn king’ tag, slow justice, attack on family: Trolls write ‘porn king’s wife' on Shilpa's social media) Shilpa Shetty claimed that people richer than Raj Kundra were ready to marry her

‘Richer people than him have wooed me’

When asked about her response when people pass judgment and say she married Raj for money, Shilpa claimed that ‘people forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty’ before making these statements. “I was very rich back then and am richer today. When you’re a successful woman, you want to have a man who’s not going to feel insecure. I married him for who he was. I wouldn’t marry him if he wasn’t a good human being. There were people richer than him wooing me,” she said.

‘Get more calls for Bastian than work’

While talking about money, Shilpa also made it clear that she is caught up on her ‘income taxes, GST and everything’. When asked about reels that speculate how well her restaurant is doing, Shilpa claimed the reels are wrong because Bastian is actually doing better. “They're all wrong, and their numbers are totally wrong. We're making much more than that. But I'm saying that last time we paid the highest GST for the hospitality. My managers tell me they get more calls to book seats in Bastian than for my work.”

About Shilpa and Raj

Shilpa and Raj, with whom she was the co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals, got engaged in February 2009. The couple got married the same year in November in a lavish ceremony. The couple welcomed their son, Viaan Raj Kundra, in May 2012. Years later, in February 2020, they had a baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra, via surrogacy. In his debut film UT 69, Raj revealed how Shilpa stood by his side when he served a jail sentence in relation to a porn racket.

