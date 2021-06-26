Shilpa Shetty shares video flaunting her new hair colour, celebrates 'the joy of little things in life'. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday shared a video of her getting a new hair colour at a salon. The video showed her getting the procedure done and finally the result.

Posting the video she wrote: "A good hair day made even better. It's truly the joy of little things in life." Her fans and industry colleagues loved her burgundy hair. "Loving it," choreographer Farah Khan commented. A fan said: "This hair colour is suiting you so much.” Another user complimented Shilpa Shetty and said: "Love the colour."





Shilpa Shetty was recently in news after her husband Raj Kundra chose to comment on his relationship with ex-wife Kavita. Earlier this month, an old interview of Kavita surfaced online in which she blamed Shilpa for her divorce with Raj. Not only did he slam the interview, he also opened up about what he said was the real reason behind their divorce. He said that Kavita was having an affair with his sister's husband when they were living in London.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he had said, "We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex brother-in-law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex wife the benefit of doubt." However, he later found out that they were having an affair.

Shilpa has not spoken about the matter.

The actor will be next seen in Hungama 2 , which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. She is also a part of Nikamma. She is currently judging the dance reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

(With ANI inputs)