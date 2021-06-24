Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra turn Kate Winslet-Leonardo DiCaprio in video, fans love ‘Punjabiyo wala Titanic’

Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty, has been showing off his video editing skills on social media as he routinely deepfakes them into various Hollywood films. In a new clip posted on his Instagram page, he superimposed the two of them onto Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

Sharing the video, featuring him as Leonardo DiCaprio’s character’s Jack and Shilpa Shetty as Kate Winslet’s character Rose, Raj Kundra called it ‘proof’ that the Titanic couple was Punjabi. He also added Diljit Dosanjh’s song G.O.A.T. in the background.

“That crazy Punjabi couple from the Titanic are back! Proof they were Punjabi..she threw ‘the diamond’ in the ocean! Jat da pyar goriye #kushrahotandrustraho #puniabi #rajfuntra,” he wrote in his caption.

Fans dropped laughing, clapping and heart emojis on the post. “Punjabiyo wala titanic,” one commented, while another wrote, “Awesome. God bless.” A third said, “Nyc bro nd bhabi.”





Earlier this week, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Shilpa shared a picture of Raj posing in a swimming pool with their children, Viaan and Samisha, and called him the ‘bestest papa in the world’. She wrote in an Instagram post, “Dearest Cookie, To the world you are just a father .. but to our family you are our World. Our children Viaan- Raj and Samisha are so fortunate to have you in their life. Thankyou for being in our lives and being the bestest PAPA in the world @rajkundra9 #love #happyfathersday #gratitude #unconditionallove #happiness #family.”

Recently, Raj came to Shilpa’s defence after an old interview of his ex-wife Kavita blaming the actor for their divorce went viral online. Raj claimed that Kavita had cheated on him with his sister’s husband.

“Shilpa didn’t want me to speak when I sent her the old articles going viral again. The timing of these articles, days after her birthday going viral again, upset me. Enough was enough,” he told a leading daily, adding, “Shilpa is upset I spoke my heart out, but the truth had to come out.”