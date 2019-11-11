On Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday, all the times he spread awareness about India

hollywood

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio turns 45 on Monday, November 11. But he can hardly be described just as an actor anymore. DiCaprio in recent years has switched focus from the movies to his longtime passion: environmental conservation.

In 1998 DiCaprio established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit organisation devoted to promoting environmental awareness, just a year after he achieved global stardom with the success of Titanic. The organisation’s primary agenda is to spread awareness about global warming.

Through his foundation, DiCaprio has raised millions of dollars for the cause. He has also used his influence to raise awareness about environmental issues that wouldn’t normally get media attention, especially in India.

So on his birthday, here are a few examples of how Leonardo DiCaprio has impacted our country.

In 2010 it was reported that DiCaprio had been roped in by India’s then Environment and Forests Minister Jairam Ramesh, to endorse Tiger conservation. DiCaprio reportedly told Ramesh he was “very interested in the cause of tiger conservation” when the two met at a reception organised by the Coalition of Rainforest Nations. Ramesh said DiCaprio will “lend his name” to the cause of the tiger and will play a “important role in sensitising” people about the plight that tigers face.

In 2015, DiCaprio was in the country to profile Sunita Narain of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) for an interview that was a part of his 2016 documentary, Before the Flood. DiCaprio during his trip to India also visited the iconic Taj Mahal.

In June 2019, DiCaprio shared social media posts about the Chennai water crisis. “We can change the world!” the Oscar-winning star wrote, alongside a BBC story about the crisis. Water in four of Chennai’s main reservoirs had depleted to less than 1%, after a rainfall deficit of 41% that season.

In September 2019 DiCaprio extended his support for the Cauvery Calling movement initiated by the Isha Foundation. “India’s rivers are severely endangered with many of its smaller rivers vanishing. Join Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation in their fight to preserve the Cauvery river,” the star said in a message on his Facebook page.

Inspired by DiCaprio, actor Kangana Ranaut had pledged a donation of Rs 42 lakh towards the cause. She had said in an interview, “The rivers that are our lifeline are ceasing to exist. The drought in Chennai became a global issue. Leonardo Di Caprio was concerned about it even though he is in the US. Don’t you think I will die of shame if I have no concern about what is happening in my country?”

