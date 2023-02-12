Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak share magical video from wedding. Watch

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak, who got married on February 9 in Goa, have shared moments from their recent wedding in a new video on Instagram. The actor and director were wed in a private ceremony, attended by family and close friends, including actor Ajay Devgn. They met each other while working on the 2020 film Khuda Hafiz which starred Vidyut Jammwal. (Also read: Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak marry in Goa; share first pics from 'magical' wedding)

The couple put up the teaser of their wedding video on Instagram with the caption, "If it’s meant to be, it’ll be!" In the video, which shows the outdoor venue for the wedding, Shivaleeka is filmed separately saying, "It was a monologue of basically an arranged meeting happening of Nargis and Sameer. She meets him and he's like, 'You tell me what is the schedule and do you want to work after marriage?' Sameer is asking Nargis, and Nargis just says, 'Who says I want to marry you?'

The video cuts to a scene with the couple, with Shivaleeka laughing and stating, "And you really said, 'Ab toh main issi se karunga (Now I will marry her only)." The teaser then shows glimpses of the ceremony, where Shivaleeka is walking down the aisle to Abhishek in a red lehenga with heavy bridal jewellery. The groom, who wore a cream sherwani and turban, removes her dupatta once she reaches him and gives her a kiss on the cheek.

There are more shots of the happy couple as they complete the pheras and face their friends and family afterwards. They raises their joined hands up in the air as the video ended. Fans wished the couple for the wedding on their post. One Instagram user commented, "Nothing can be more perfect than this." While another added, "Beautiful and dreamy..God bless!"

Shivaleeka made her acting debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui in 2019. She was last seen in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha (2022) with Vidyut, where they reprised their characters of Nargis and Sameer. Abhishek directed the blockbuster sequel Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal.

