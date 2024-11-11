Shraddha Kapoor is amused by man who warns against her hoardings on expressway: ‘Yuva khatre mein hain’

Shraddha shares fan's Reel

A fan shared an Instagram Reel in which he's riding a two-wheeler on an expressway, presumably in Mumbai. He stops by the side of the road to record the selfie video. He's heard saying, “Agar Expressway par aise advertisment honge toh yaar yuva thode khatre mein hai. Aise ads nahi hone chahiye. Dangerous hai thoda (If there are advertisements like these on the Expressway, then the youth is in dangerous. Ads like these shouldn't be there. It's a little dangerous).”

The man then flips the camera to show what he's talking about. A couple of life-sized hoardings of a stunning brand shoot featuring Shraddha can be spotted on one side of the expressway. One can see short clips of Shraddha looking stunning in a pink top and turning around to make eye contact. The man makes an animated sound when Shraddha turns as if he's been hit by a truck. Shraddha reposted this Reel on her Instagram Stories on Sunday with the sweaty face and head slamming emojis.

Shraddha's recent success

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, in which she reprised her mysterios supernatural role from the first part, released in 2018. She acted alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Varun Dhawan in the sequel.

Stree 2, part of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock horror comedy universe, became the highest grossing Hindi film domestically and the first Hindi film to cross ₹600 crore in India. After its success, Shraddha's Instagram count also skyrocketed, making her the most-followed actor on Instagram, surpassing Priyanka Chopra, and the second most-followed Indian celebrity on the social media platform after ace cricketer Virat Kohli.

Fans have been waiting, but Shraddha Kapoor has not announced her next project yet.