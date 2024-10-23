Shraddha Kapoor gets playful with paparazzi as she exits Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: ‘Dekho Shah Rukh Khan’
Shraddha Kapoor recently tried to distract photographers while exiting Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash with Rasha Thadani. Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2.
Shraddha Kapoor recently attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Apart from her ethereal desi attire, the actor's hilarious moments with the paparazzi also went viral. While exiting along with Raveena Tandon's daughter and budding actor Rasha Thadani, Shraddha took Shah Rukh Khan's name while teasing the photographers. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor finally addresses Stree 2 credit war, who is responsible for its success; says Stree 3 is in pipeline)
Shraddha Kapoor tries to distract paps
Shraddha was seen wearing a traditional silver tissue saree paired with a contemporary blouse. She left her tresses open and completed her look with a pair of earrings and heart-shaped embellished purse. Rasha, who accompanied her while leaving the party, opted for an embellished lehenga with matching blouse.
As they were mobbed by the photographers, Shraddha held Rasha's hand on their way out. While guiding the latter towards the car, the Stree 2 actor said, “Woh dekho Shah Rukh Khan…Shah Rukh Khan (Look, there is Shah Rukh Khan!).” As later, she realised it was the wrong car, Shraddha tried to create further distraction for the paparazzi by pointing out at the car behind her and saying, “Salman Khan…Salman Khan.”
Reacting to the video, a fan commented, “Shraddha is looking so gorgeous.” Another fan wrote, “Stunning in saree.” A user also commented, “Trying to be funny and relatable par lag nahi rahi hai (Trying to be funny and relatable, but it is not working).” Anotheer user commented, “Their childlike actions make them even more adorable.”
Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash
Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday evening was a star-studded affair. Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday were seen embodying the festive spirit in their traditional outfits. Kriti Sanon, Vijay Varma, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Orhan Awatramani, and Vedang Raina also attended the bash in their dazzling attires.
Shraddha Kapoor's acting projects
Shraddha was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The supernatural comedy is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree. Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Bhoomi Rajgor, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles. The movie also has an extended cameos by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. Tamannah Bhatia has a special appearance in the Rajkummar-Shraddha starrer, and also features in the dance track Aaj Ki Raat. Stree 2 is currently available for streaming on Prime Video India.
