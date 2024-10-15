Shraddha Kapoor says she had a breakdown on the set of her debut film Teen Patti: 'Told my mom I didn't want to go back'

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her last release Stree 2. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the actor revealed how she had a difficult time in the initial days of her career when she had just bagged her first-ever acting role in Teen Patti. She shared that she had a breakdown on the second or third day of shooting, where she felt like she 'didn't understand this world'. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor confirms she is in a relationship, says this on wedding plans) Shraddha Kapoor was first seen in Teen Patti that starred Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role.

What Shraddha said

During the interview, Shraddha said how it was not very pleasant when she landed on set to shoot her first film. She shared, “I remember on the second or third day, I had a breakdown and told my mom I didn't want to go back, and I didn't understand this world since I had never AD'ed on a film set and was just 20 or 21. People were not always very nice cause if you were a 'somebody', you would be suddenly spoken to in a different way, and if you were a nobody, you would be treated like that. I could see all this and felt sad about it. My first film felt far more challenging than my second, where I was more confident and realised that if someone doesn't know something and is a little lost, you have to be kind to them.”

More details

In Teen Patti, Shraddha played the character of a college student named Aparna Khanna. It tanked at the box office. Shraddha shot to fame with the romantic musical Aashiqui 2, which released in 2013.

Fans saw Shraddha in Stree 2, the horror-comedy which recently made cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.