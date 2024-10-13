Shraddha Kapoor confirms she is in a relationship, says this on wedding plans

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in the success of her film Stree 2, which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. The actor barely talks about her personal life although there were some rumours of dating Rahul Mody a few months. However, did the actor just confirm that she is in a relationship? In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the actor shared that 'she loves spending time with her partner'. (Also read: Internet feels Shraddha Kapoor couldn't walk in 'heavy lehenga' at fashion show: 'Something awkward about that outfit') Shraddha Kapoor at a press conference of film 'Stree -2', in Jaipur, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

What Shraddha said

During the interview, Shraddha opened up about her relationships, and said, “I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together. For instance, even with my school friends, if we don't meet, it affects my mood. Yesterday, we had a family lunch, which was so uplifting and invigorating, and the same goes for my relationship.”

The interview also shared how she reacted to marriage plans and said, “She explains that it is not a question of believing in marriage or not, but more a question about being the right person, and therefore being with the right person. And in case one feels they want to get married, then that's great. But if they feel like they don't want to get married, that's great too.”

Shraddha was ealier rumoured to be dating her Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, although neither of them addressed it in public. She was also linked to Rahul Mody after they reportedly got close to each other while working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

More details

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 made cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. It also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, with star-studded cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.