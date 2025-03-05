Shraddha Kapoor's birthday trip to Alibaug was all about chai, bhajiya, cakes with boyfriend Rahul Mody. See pics

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody on March 3. They were spotted returning to Mumbai in a boat from Alibaug. Now, the actor has taken to social media to share a glimpse of her private birthday celebration. Shraddha Kapoor shares pictures from her birthday bash.

(Also Read: Did Shraddha Kapoor ‘intentionally’ show off her romantic phone wallpaper with boyfriend Rahul Mody? Reddit thinks so)

Shraddha celebrates birthday with Rahul Mody

On Wednesday, Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her birthday celebration. The actor appeared to have enjoyed a fun, cosy birthday with her boyfriend Rahul, away from Mumbai. The first photo shows Shraddha smiling for the camera as she gets ready to cut a chocolate cake for her special day. She was later seen enjoying the cake with her beau, along with some coffee. She also shared a picture of another cake, which had pineapple garnishing on it.

Shraddha enjoying tea and bhajiya

She also shared some goofy pictures, where she was seen balancing a leaf bowl with momos on her head. In another picture, she was seen enjoying tea and bhajiya from a roadside stall. At the end, she shared a video of a boat with "B For... Baapu" written on it. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "Agar cakes ab tak khatam nahi hue, toh birthday bhi nahi hua na?" (If the cakes haven't finished, then the birthday is still not over, right?).

Shraddha's fans were all hearts upon seeing her adorable pictures. One fan commented, "How sweet are these pictures!? This is the most peaceful way to celebrate a birthday." Another wrote, "You're looking sooo pretty." Another comment read, "Such a cutie pie you are!" A fan also wrote, "Looks like the best way to celebrate. Lots of love."

Shraddha and Rahul relationship

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. Recently, the actor was spotted in Mumbai, and as she moved towards her car, she accidentally switched on her phone’s power button, revealing her wallpaper, which featured a romantic photo with Rahul. The wallpaper went viral in no time. They were also seen attending a wedding function together, with videos from the event circulating widely on social media. While neither of them has confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances together and social media posts have led fans to speculate that they might get married soon.

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming movie

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, which emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹800 crore worldwide. The actor will next be seen in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's upcoming venture, Nagin. He shared a post on Makar Sankranti featuring a script with Nagin: An Epic Tale of Love and Sacrifice written on it, hinting that the film is ready to go on floors.