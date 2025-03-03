Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with boyfriend Rahul Mody, spotted arriving back in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Shraddha Kapoor rang in her 38th birthday on March 3 in the company of her rumoured beau Rahul Mody. Seeking a break from the city's chaos, the couple chose to spend the special day out of Mumbai. Also read: Did Shraddha Kapoor ‘intentionally’ show off her romantic phone wallpaper with boyfriend Rahul Mody? Reddit thinks so Shraddha Kapoor often shares cute moments with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Shraddha's birthday getaway with Rahul

On Monday, Shraddha and Rahul were spotted arriving back in Mumbai at the Gateway of India. Shraddha and Rahul made a stylish and coordinated appearance as they arrived in Mumbai, twinning in crisp white ensembles.

Several videos of the rumoured couple arriving in Mumbai have surfaced on the social media. In the clip, Rahul is seen looking out for Shraddha as she walked behind him. The actor is seen in a flowy white shirt, matching pants, and comfortable flip-flops, while Rahul complemented her in a white shirt, off-white pants, and matching sneakers.

The couple maintained a low profile, staying close and swiftly exiting the ferry point.

About the couple

Back in 2023, Shraddha was spotted in Mumbai with Rahul when they met for a dinner date. They were papped post a dinner rendezvous in Mumbai on July 3, making the fans go into frenzy about her new relationship. “They got close to each other while working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and have been going strong. But they don’t want to go public with the relationship. They were shocked when they were photographed together out on a dinner date, which is why they are being more cautious about their outings together,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Since then, she has been spotted with Rahul several times. The two were recently spotted attending a wedding together, and their photos and videos surfaced online. During a recent outing, Shraddha’s phone wallpaper, which featured Rahul, also caught fans' attention.

Earlier this year, there were rumours which claimed that Shraddha and Rahul had broken up. The actor put the split rumours to rest after she shared a picture enjoying a vada pav date with Rahul. She tagged him and captioned the post, "May I always bully you into taking me for vada pav," and added Kishore Kumar’s classic tune "Yeh Vaada Raha" in the background. However, the actor is yet to make her relationship official in public.

Earlier, Shraddha was in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for over seven years, and called it quits in 2022.