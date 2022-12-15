Shreya Dhanwanthary: Bummer that Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t get a shot at getting the World Cup

Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary is back to India from Qatar, but her mind and heart is still at FIFA. In fact, she admits she is jealous of people who are going to watch the finals.

It was the first time when Dhanwanthary got to witness the FIFA action live, and she confesses that it is something that will continue to stay with her forever.

“It was my first ever experience to watch matches at the FIFA World Cup, and I must say that it was incredible. To watch a live World Cup match with the world’s best players trying their level best, is something else,” Dhanwanthary says with excitement.

The 34-year-old continues, “The matches that I saw were so high in energy. I saw Portugal versus Switzerland and Brazil versus South Korea. And they were such high scoring matches. Like, when I talk about Brazil, I mean I saw Neymar in action. Not to forget, I also got a chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo play in the field, which was incredible and will always stay special. That will always remain a high point for me”.

The mention of Ronaldo reminds us about Portugal’s elimination from the FIFA World Cup in the quarter-finals stage, which created a huge frenzy in the virtual world, with fans expressing their disappointment. Ronaldo and the team lost their chance to grab the World Cup trophy after losing the match to Morocco.

Here, Dhanwanthary mentions that while it is sad that people will miss catching Ronaldo in action in the finals, she was always rooting for Morocco.

“I agree it was a bummer that Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t get a shot, at least of getting a World Cup, but I was rooting for Morocco. And I am actually very happy that Morocco is in the semifinals. I am supporting Morocco through and through, even though I know Argentina and France are also in the fight for the same title,” she says, “no matter what the result of semi-finals are, my heart will always be with Morocco”.

On not being able to go back for the final play, Dhanwanthary shares, “Unfortunately, I’m not able to go back for the finals. But my goodness, what an incredible experience it was. I’m jealous of all the people who are there and watching it”.

“Here (in India) as well, it is turning out to be a great experience for everybody because I know all of my friends are staying up till four or five in the morning and watching these matches. So it’s pretty incredible,” she concludes.