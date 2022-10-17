Shriram Nene celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary with Madhuri Dixit, shares note: 'To my beautiful wife...'

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene took to his Instagram account and shared a post as they celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Monday. He wrote a heartfelt message for his wife with a throwback picture. He called her ‘my soul and my life.’ Fans extended warm wishes to the couple as they celebrate twenty-three years of togetherness. (Also read: Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani celebrate first wedding anniversary, reveal how Ayan Mukerji introduced them. See pic)

In the picture, Shriram wore an off white kurta and Madhuri wore a green silk saree with golden borders. She can be seen wearing matching bangles and mangalsutra around her neck. Both of them smiled wide through the photo. Madhuri can also be seen holding her husband's hand. Shriram kept his hand on her back as they posed for the camera.

Shriram shared a picture with his actor-wife and captioned it, “Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. -Aristotle. Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife aka my heart, my soul, and my life! Every year my love for you keeps growing as we continue together on this wonderful journey of life. I am so grateful for you and the life that we have built together. Here’s to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures. I love you so much babe!” He used the hashtags #Anniversary #WeddingAnniversary #Soulmates #BestFriends #23YearsOfTogetherness on the post.

American Rapper Raja Kumari wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple! Love you both" (heart emoji). One of their fans commented, “Best couple as ever and 24 carat smile.” Another fan wrote, “Wishing you many more happy anniversaries.” Other fan commented, “You both are so lovely.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes to the couple.

Madhuri tied knot with Shriram on 17 October 1999. It was a traditional ceremony held in Southern California. The couple welcomed their first son Arin in 2003. Then, Ryan in 2005. She stayed in US as a homemaker for sometime. She has starred in several films like Tezaab, Beta, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Mrityudand, Dil To Paagal Hai, Devdas among others. In 2007, she made her comeback with Aaja Nachle after taking a break from acting.

She recalled Shriram's cluelessness at their wedding reception in an interview with Simi Garewal and said, “I think the only star he recognised at my reception was Mr Amitabh Bachchan. He had seen his film when he was in school, and that was Amar Akbar Anthony (1977). So (he's like) 'Yes, I think I know that face.' I am like, 'yes, you know him because of that film.”

She was recently seen in Maja Ma. She is currently judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

