Siddhant Chaturvedi says his breakup with girlfriend of 4 years changed him: 'I wanted to settle down'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed in an interview that he was in a serious relationship with someone before he entered the film industry. Siddhant is currently basking in the success of his film Gehraiyaan, in which he played the role of Zain. Before entering the film industry, Zain was studying to be a CA.

Gehraiyaan marks Siddhant's third film after Gully Boy and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He stars with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the movie.

In an interview with Filmfare, when asked what is that one incident that changed him, Siddhant recalled his breakup with his ex-girlfriend, whom he dated for four years. He said, “I had clarity when I was 20 and had a major heartbreak. I was with this girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her. I was quite sorted.”

He added, “I wanted to settle down with her and she wanted a simple life. I was doing my CA at that time but then I chose to switch my career. That didn’t go down well with her. We wanted two different things in life and that was really heartbreaking because I had to choose between love and ambition. And I chose ambition. I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am.”

Siddhant will be seen next in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in his line-up.

