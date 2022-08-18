Sidharth Malhotra reacts as Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato dance to Kala Chashma: 'Thank you for the love'

Kala Chashma from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif-starrer Baar Baar Dekho continues to be popular even after nearly six years of its release. The song has found popularity in the West as well. In the latest, US talk show host Jimmy Fallon and singer-actor Demi Lovato recreated the song and had their own hilarious take on it. Sidharth also reacted to their video on Twitter. Also Read| Nick Jonas meets Jimmy Fallon with kalawa on wrist, fans call him favourite jiju

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a behind-the-scenes video from her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The video started with Jimmy joining Demi and her punk band for a party as Kaala Chashma played in the background.

He said, "We are having a party. Come on, break a leg!" before he actually fell down on the floor. While Demi and the other band members looked concerned for Jimmy, it later emerged that all of them were putting on a show as the talk show host started dancing to the energetic song.

Sidharth Malhotra also saw the video and tweeted, “Hey what fun! Happy to see @jimmyfallon & @ddlovato grooving on #KalaChashma (sunglasses emoji). Thank you for the love.”

Fans of Kala Chashma flooded the comments section on Demi's post. One wrote, "Omg (oh my God) the audio used is from the Kala Chashma song. ILY (I love you) Demi," while another commented, "Hindi song (Kala Chashma) at the background makes it special!" A third one wrote, "Not Demi using audio from an Indian song... queen." Some others made puns on Jimmy Fallon's name. One wrote, "Jimmy Fallen," while another commented, "Jimmy fall on the floor."

Kala Chashma, recreated by Badshah, Amar Arshi, and Neha Kakkar in Baar Baar Dekho (2016), was originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon in the late 90s. The song became an instant hit and a popular wedding number.

Sidharth Malhotra had spoken about the popular song in his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7. The actor revealed that Katrina, who flaunted washboard abs in the video, would only eat ice cubes during its filming to stay 'hydrated' and 'lean.'

