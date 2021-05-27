Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra shares new pic: 'Wake up and smile if you're blessed with health, roof and food'
Sidharth Malhotra will be seen next in Shershaah.
Sidharth Malhotra shares new pic: 'Wake up and smile if you're blessed with health, roof and food'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday shared a new picture of him which was liked by lakhs on Instagram. See it here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 07:28 PM IST

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday expressed gratitude for being able to wake up healthy at a time when the whole nation is suffering from the raging second wave of Covid-19.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of him, in which he could be seen lying, facing down on a bed and smiling. Expressing gratitude, Sidharth wrote, "Wake up & smile if you're blessed with health, roof & food. #GratitudeInAttitude."

The post from the 36-year-old actor received more than four lakh likes within a couple of hours of it being shared.

Sidharth, who was last seen in Marjaavan, starring opposite Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the war and action drama Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani.


In January, filmmaker Karan Johar had dropped intriguing posters from the film, in which Sidharth looked convincing, dressed as an Indian soldier and donning a rugged and intense look, in the backdrop of war scenes.

Also read: Neena Gupta on sexual advances from men: 'Nobody can take anybody for a ride unless they want to go'

Shershaah is based on the life of ParamVeer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War in June 1999. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. It also stars Pawan Chopra in a pivotal role.

Apart from Shershaah, Sidharth has a flurry of projects in his kitty including Thank God, Mission Majnu and Aankhen 2.

sidharth malhotra shershaah captain vikram batra kargil war hero + 2 more

