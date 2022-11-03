Sidharth Malhotra, Vikrant Massey in Delhi for a month

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vikrant Massey have brought star power to Delhi as they shift their base in the national capital for almost a month for work.

Malhotra is in Delhi to shoot for his debut web series, Indian Police Force, being helmed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, while Massey is working on a small budget film, 12th Pass, in the city.

According to a source, the actors are stationed in the city for a long time, and will be covering different areas of the city to portray the vibe of the city in the project.

“Sidharth is in the city for an extensive schedule. He is in Delhi till November 25. At the moment, Sidharth is shooting in Sharda University. The classes are also on, along with the shoot. He still has some portions to shoot inside the university which will take almost three days,” says the insider.

It is after that when the actor will venture out to the streets and shoot in several archaeological points of the city.

“He will shoot in Qutub Minar, Old Fort and Connaught Place next week. It’s just Sid and Rohit in the city for the shoot right now,” adds the insider.

When it comes to Massey, he is shooting in Mukherjee Nagar, and is in Delhi till December 5. “It’s a very small budget film, which he is shooting, that is why there has been no buzz about the actor being in Delhi. Right now, he is Mukherjee Nagar, then he will move to Dilli Haat, bunglows of South Delhi and Noida. There are some portions to be shot in Gurugram as well. He is shooting with newcomers,” reveals another source.

Meanwhile, another source of the trade shares that the planned shoot outing in Delhi has been hit after the recent performance of several films at the box office. “The market has been slow. It will pick up next year around April. After back to back flops at the box office, several plans to shoot in Delhi have been put on hold as makers are re-budgeting and re-analysing the costs,” says the source.

Earlier this year, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer singer had come to Delhi for a 40-day schedule to shoot Karan Johar directorial. They shot in Amar Colony, Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Red Fort, Gurugram and Greater Noida.