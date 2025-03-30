Sikandar box office prediction: Salman Khan film lags behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, won't be able to beat Stree 2

Salman Khan's Sikandar is releasing in theatres on Sunday, March 30. The much-anticipated action film sees Salman keep his date with Eid after two years. The star's stature and his past record on the festival have kept the anticipation high, even as the AR Murugadoss film has struggled to generate the kind of buzz a Salman film warrants. As Sikandar's first shows end and a clearer picture of its box office performance emerges, we take a look at where the film stands among the high-achievers of Bollywood over the last few years. (Also read: Salman Khan's Sikandar leaked online hours before release; authorities pull down pirated version from 600 websites) Sikandar box office prediction: Salman Khan's film has taken a slow start.

Sikandar box office day 1 prediction

Even though Sikandar is Salman's first Eid release in two years, the film has not broken any records with its advance booking. The film managed just ₹10 crore in advance booking gross for its opening day, higher than Mohanlal's recently-released L2: Empuraan, but behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (which did ₹13 crore business in advance bookings). However, trade insiders predict spot booking, and a Sunday release may help the film get a good opening.

Sacnilk reports that the film will likely open around ₹25-30 crore net on day 1, keeping it behind Chhaava's ₹31 crore mark. However, some trade pundits believe stronger spot booking may help it edge ahead of the historical actioner. “With early estimates pointing to a ₹50 crore opening on Sunday and a strong box office run ahead, Sikandar is all set to bring audiences together for an unforgettable cinematic experience,” Gautam Dutta, CEO-Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, said in a statement.

Yet, even a ₹50 crore gross on day 1 will put Sikandar behind Salman's own Tiger 3 ( ₹44 crore net, ₹54 crore gross) and even horror comedy Stree 2 ( ₹70 crore gross).

Sikandar leaked online

Sikandar was leaked online by pirates on Saturday night, hours before it was to be released. Trade analyst Komal Nahta said the makers had authorities pull the film down from around 600 websites. The leak may also just hurt Sikandar's box office prospects. "The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites last night but the harm had been done. The multiplication continued and is still continuing. Condemnable act which could cost the producer of the Salman starrer dear," Nahta wrote.

All about Sikandar

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, marks Salman's return to the big screen for the first time since 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on March 30.