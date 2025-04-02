Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film overtakes Laal Singh Chaddha's lifetime haul

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 02, 2025 04:40 PM IST

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film inches closer to ₹150 crore despite witnessing a slight drop.

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 3: One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Salman Khan's Sikandar, was released in theatres on 30 March. The action-thriller opened to a mixed response from the audience and earned 26 crore on its first day. Now, the film is inching closer to the 150 crore mark. (Also Read: Salman Khan looks grumpy as he poses with fans at New Delhi airport; internet thinks ‘he is exhausted’)

Salman Khan's Sikandar earns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>141.15 crore worldwide in 3 days.
Salman Khan's Sikandar earns 141.15 crore worldwide in 3 days.

Sikandar's worldwide collection

According to the makers, Salman's film earned 27.16 crore gross in India on its first Tuesday and 8.10 crore gross worldwide, pushing the domestic total to 102 crore and the worldwide collection to 141.15 crore. However, according to the trade tracking site, Sikandar collected 19.5 crore on day 3, taking its total to 74.5 crore in India and 123.75 crore worldwide. The numbers seem disappointing when compared to Salman’s previous Eid releases, many of which became blockbusters.

This means Sikandar has crossed Laal Singh Chaddha's lifetime haul of 133 crore. The Aamir Khan film could not recover its budget and was considered one of his career's biggest flops. It did find an audience later on Netflix.

Sikandar's worldwide collection in three days.
Sikandar's worldwide collection in three days.

Salman had already predicted that, whether Sikandar was good or bad, it would still earn 100–200 crore at the box office. During the trailer launch event, the actor said, "Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive, non-festive—it’s the love of the people. Picture acchi ho ya buri ho, woh sau ( 100 crore) toh paar kara hi dete hain (Whether the film is good or bad, it will at least cross 100 crore)." Salman then corrected himself, stating that this film would surpass 200 crore, adding, " 100 crore bohot pehle ki baat hai." (" 100 crore is a thing of the past.")

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, best known for Ghajini, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marks Salman’s return to the big screen following the box office failure of his last film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

However, Sikandar has seemingly failed to meet audience expectations. While some viewers criticised its lacklustre storyline, others were disappointed with the visuals. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film overtakes Laal Singh Chaddha's lifetime haul
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On