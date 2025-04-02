Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film overtakes Laal Singh Chaddha's lifetime haul

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 3: One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Salman Khan's Sikandar, was released in theatres on 30 March. The action-thriller opened to a mixed response from the audience and earned ₹26 crore on its first day. Now, the film is inching closer to the ₹150 crore mark. (Also Read: Salman Khan looks grumpy as he poses with fans at New Delhi airport; internet thinks ‘he is exhausted’) Salman Khan's Sikandar earns ₹ 141.15 crore worldwide in 3 days.

Sikandar's worldwide collection

According to the makers, Salman's film earned ₹27.16 crore gross in India on its first Tuesday and ₹8.10 crore gross worldwide, pushing the domestic total to ₹102 crore and the worldwide collection to ₹141.15 crore. However, according to the trade tracking site, Sikandar collected ₹19.5 crore on day 3, taking its total to ₹74.5 crore in India and ₹123.75 crore worldwide. The numbers seem disappointing when compared to Salman’s previous Eid releases, many of which became blockbusters.

This means Sikandar has crossed Laal Singh Chaddha's lifetime haul of ₹133 crore. The Aamir Khan film could not recover its budget and was considered one of his career's biggest flops. It did find an audience later on Netflix.

Sikandar's worldwide collection in three days.

Salman had already predicted that, whether Sikandar was good or bad, it would still earn ₹100–200 crore at the box office. During the trailer launch event, the actor said, "Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive, non-festive—it’s the love of the people. Picture acchi ho ya buri ho, woh sau ( ₹100 crore) toh paar kara hi dete hain (Whether the film is good or bad, it will at least cross ₹100 crore)." Salman then corrected himself, stating that this film would surpass ₹200 crore, adding, " ₹100 crore bohot pehle ki baat hai." (" ₹100 crore is a thing of the past.")

About Sikandar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, best known for Ghajini, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marks Salman’s return to the big screen following the box office failure of his last film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

However, Sikandar has seemingly failed to meet audience expectations. While some viewers criticised its lacklustre storyline, others were disappointed with the visuals. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.