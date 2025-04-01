Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikandar box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film holds steady after Eid, collects 72 crore

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 02, 2025 04:47 AM IST

Sikandar box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film holds steady but sees a slight drop on first Tuesday. Here's how it's faring.

Sikandar box office collection day 3: Salman Khan’s action-thriller Sikandar was released in theatres on 30 March, Eid 2025. The film opened to a mixed response from the audience but saw slight growth on its first Monday. However, the film seems to have struggled to maintain momentum after the Eid holiday. (Also Read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level)

Salman Khan's film saw a drop at the box office post Eid holiday.
Salman Khan's film saw a drop at the box office post Eid holiday.

Sikandar witnesses a dip in number on day 3

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar collected 29 crore on day 2 of its release. On its first Tuesday (day 3), the film managed to collect 17.81 crore at the box office, taking its total to 72.81 crore. The worldwide collection currently stands at 95 crore. The film failed to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava or Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan to become the highest opener of the year.

However, according to the makers, the film earned 35.47 crore gross in India on day 1 and 39 crore gross on day 2, and has crossed the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Considering it’s a Salman Khan film, the numbers seem slightly disappointing.

About Sikandar

The action thriller is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for films like Ghajini and Darbar. This marks Salman’s return to the big screen after the failure of his last release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in 2023. While there was significant anticipation for the film, a section of the audience was dissatisfied with the storyline and even criticised the performances of Salman, Sathyaraj, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Speaking about making Sikandar with Salman, AR Murugadoss told PTI, “When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We have to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot be 100 per cent genuine as a director. We have to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sikandar box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film holds steady after Eid, collects 72 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On