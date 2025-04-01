Sikandar box office collection day 3: Salman Khan film holds steady after Eid, collects 72 crore

Sikandar box office collection day 3: Salman Khan’s action-thriller Sikandar was released in theatres on 30 March, Eid 2025. The film opened to a mixed response from the audience but saw slight growth on its first Monday. However, the film seems to have struggled to maintain momentum after the Eid holiday. (Also Read: Salman Khan confirms film with Atlee is delayed, announces new actioner with Sanjay Dutt: Its action is on another level) Salman Khan's film saw a drop at the box office post Eid holiday.

Sikandar witnesses a dip in number on day 3

According to Sacnilk, Sikandar collected ₹29 crore on day 2 of its release. On its first Tuesday (day 3), the film managed to collect ₹17.81 crore at the box office, taking its total to ₹72.81 crore. The worldwide collection currently stands at ₹95 crore. The film failed to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava or Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan to become the highest opener of the year.

However, according to the makers, the film earned ₹35.47 crore gross in India on day 1 and ₹39 crore gross on day 2, and has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Considering it’s a Salman Khan film, the numbers seem slightly disappointing.

About Sikandar

The action thriller is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is best known for films like Ghajini and Darbar. This marks Salman’s return to the big screen after the failure of his last release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in 2023. While there was significant anticipation for the film, a section of the audience was dissatisfied with the storyline and even criticised the performances of Salman, Sathyaraj, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

Speaking about making Sikandar with Salman, AR Murugadoss told PTI, “When you are working with superstars, you cannot be 100 per cent true to the script. We have to compromise for the audience, for the fan base, for the opening. We cannot be 100 per cent genuine as a director. We have to satisfy the fans and think about them. It is difficult to be in that zone.”