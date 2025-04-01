Menu Explore
Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film beats Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, races past 100 crore

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 01, 2025 02:54 PM IST

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 2: Salman Khan's film managed to cross ₹100 crore mark despite mixed reviews. 

Sikandar worldwide box office collection day 2: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller Sikandar opened to mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. However, the film still managed to surpass the 100 crore mark worldwide. (Also Read: Salman Khan says he ‘follows Dharmendra more than his own sons do’, wants to remake these 3 films of his)

Salman Khan's Sikandar enters the ₹100 crore club in two days.
Salman Khan's Sikandar enters the 100 crore club in two days.

Sikandar crosses 100 crore mark worldwide

According to the production house, Sikandar took a decent opening at the box office, collecting 35.47 crore gross in India and 19.25 crore gross overseas, bringing the worldwide total for its first day to 54.72 crore. On Day 2, the film showed slight growth, collecting 39.37 crore gross in India and 11.80 crore gross overseas, pushing the day's total to 51.17 crore. As a result, the film's total worldwide collection now stands at 105.89 crore.

Sikandar earns ₹105.89 crore worldwide at the box office in two days.
Sikandar earns ₹105.89 crore worldwide at the box office in two days.

Based on these numbers, Salman's film has surpassed the Day 2 worldwide haul of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which was recorded as 100 crore. However, according to Sacnilk, the film collected 55 crore in India ( 26 crore on Day 1 and 29 crore on Day 2) and 95.75 crore worldwide.

During the trailer launch event of the movie, Salman guaranteed the film’s success, saying, "Eid, Diwali, New Year, festive, non-festive—it’s the love of the people. Whether a film is good or bad, they still make sure it crosses 100 crore." At this point, Salman corrected himself and said that this film would cross the 200 crore mark, adding, " 100 crore is a thing of the past."

About Sikandar

Sikandar marks Salman's comeback to the big screen on his favourite festival—Eid—after the failure of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film has been praised by Salman’s fans for his action-packed avatar, while other moviegoers have criticised its dull storyline and 'poor' visual effects.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of Sikandar reads, "The screenplay and direction, both by AR Murugadoss, are extremely dull. The film begins straightaway with Salman's entry. You have practically nothing to look forward to after that because scenes feel rushed, especially in the first half. The editing by Vivek Harshan is choppy. The second half could have been the revelation, but the emotional impact is nil due to the linear approach. It’s like a dumbed-down version of even the quintessential masala potboiler."

