Simi Garewal says Ravan wasn't evil but just 'slightly naughty': 'Was more educated than our Parliament'

Veteran actor and talk show host Simi Garewal surprised fans and netizens alike with an unconventional Dussehra post on social media. Simi took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday to pen a long note praising Ravan, the demon king traditionally burned in effigy on Dussehra to mark the triumph of good over evil. Simi Garewal surprised fans with a social media post praising Ravan, challenging his vilification and suggesting he was 'slightly naughty' rather than evil.

Simi writes a long note praising Ravan

In her post, Garewal challenged the long-standing vilification of Ravan in Indian mythology. “Dear Ravana… Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil… But technically, your behaviour should be re-classified from ‘Evil’ to ‘Slightly Naughty’. After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? (After all, what did you do?)"

“You kidnapped a lady in haste… but after that, you gave her more respect than we normally give to women in today’s world. You offered her good food, shelter, even women security guards (not too good looking though),” she added.

She went on to compare Ravan’s education level with that of Indian politicians: “And… I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament. Trust me dude… there ain’t no hard feelings to burn you… Just that it’s the In-Thing. Happy Dussehra"

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival and the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravan, symbolizing the eternal victory of good over evil. The day is celebrated across India with effigy burning, Ramleela plays, and prayers for wisdom, strength, and justice. It also signifies the spiritual journey from darkness to light.

Simi Garewal's career

Simi is an acclaimed Indian actress, television host, and filmmaker. She rose to fame in the 1960s and 70s with memorable roles in films like Do Badan, Mera Naam Joker, and Karz. However, her legacy was cemented with the talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, where her refined interviewing style brought out candid moments from India’s biggest stars.