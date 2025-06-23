Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan film beats Laal Singh Chaddha's India haul, earns 66 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Jun 23, 2025 10:21 PM IST

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan's film saw a dip in collections on its first Monday. It is Aamir's first release in 3 years. 

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's film saw a significant jump in collections over the weekend due to a positive response from the audience. However, according to Sacnilk, the film has now seen a dip on its first Monday test. Still, the film has now managed to surpass the India haul of Aamir's last release Laal Singh Chadha. (Also Read: Aamir Khan surprises fans with theatre visit at Sitaare Zameen Par screening, audience cheers for his ‘superb job’)

Aamir Khan's still as a basket ball coach from Sitaare Zameen Par.
Aamir Khan's still as a basket ball coach from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection 

As per the latest update, Aamir's Sitaare Zameen Par collected 27.25 crore on its first Sunday, but saw a steep drop on Monday, collecting only 8.27 crore. The film failed to touch even double digits on its first Monday despite the wave of positive feedback from audiences. The total domestic collection of the film now stands at 66.42 crore.

Despite the major dip, the film has already surpassed the domestic haul of Aamir Khan’s previous release, Laal Singh Chaddha, which collected 61.36 crore. In terms of worldwide earnings, the film has collected 95.75 crore in just three days and is heading towards the 100 crore mark.

The film has also received praise from the industry. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “So happy to learn about the record leap that Sitaare Zameen Par has taken at the box office on the second day. Who says good films have no takers in the audience. Congratulations to Aamir Khan and his team.” Ritesh Deshmukh and Mahesh Babu also lauded the film.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka. Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach (played by Aamir), who mentors ten differently-abled individuals for a basketball tournament.

Alongside Aamir, the film also stars Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Genelia D’Souza plays the role of Aamir’s wife in the film.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan film beats Laal Singh Chaddha's India haul, earns 66 crore
