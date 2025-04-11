Rohman Shawl sneaks into Sushmita Sen's frame for a pic, exes refuse paparazzi's request to pose together. Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen and her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl made a joint appearance at an event in Mumbai again, proving that even exes can be civil. However, when it came to posing for photos, the duo drew a clear line, refusing to strike a pose together. Also read: Sushmita Sen and her daughters are 'like family', says Rohman Shawl: We may not live together… Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen dated each other from 2018-2021.

Sushmita Sen, Rohman add drama at the event

On Thursday, Sushmita and Rohman arrived together for a fashion show event in Mumbai. They turned heads with their coordinated yet contrasting monochrome ensembles. Sushmita exuded elegance in a white shirt, layered pearl necklaces, and high-waisted black trousers, while Rohman opted for an edgy look with a deep-cut black blazer, minimalist accessories, and a sleek, bun-tied hairstyle.

As Sushmita Sen chatted with a friend at the event, the paparazzi playfully egged on Rohman to pose with her, saying, “Pose karo na Sushmita ji ke saath (Pose with Sushmita)”. Without hesitation, Rohman slid into the frame, posing beside her with a smile, all while she remained oblivious to the impromptu photo op.

The moment sparked laughter from both the paparazzi and Rohman himself. However, despite their persistent requests for a joint photo, Sushmita and Rohman didn’t pose together for a picture.

The former couple keep fueling speculation about their bond with their regular public outings together, despite having announced their breakup four years ago.

More about the couple

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen dated each other from 2018-2021. They broke up in December 2021, which they announced on Instagram. However, they are seen together at various events. She had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Rohman shed some light on their continued camaraderie. He said, “I only accompany her as a friend. I like spending time with her. If the relationship didn’t have issues and if you have given so much to a relationship, then why would you run away from it? I am single right now, but because a big name of that stature has been associated with me, people think that I am still with her. So, nobody even approaches me (laughs). I totally believe in love and relationships. In fact, I like being in relationships that drive me.”