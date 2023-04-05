Sobhita Dhulipala decks up in 'impressive saree' for sister Samanta's wedding reception, says she felt like a phuljhadi

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has been sharing photos and videos from her sister Samanta Dhulipala's wedding festivities. A day after sharing her sister's 'north meets south' wedding album, the actor took to Instagram to share her look for the reception. The function took place in Vizag, Sobhita's hometown. Earlier, the actor had spoke about the wedding rituals, which were a mix of north and south India as the groom hails from Delhi. Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala shares pics from sister's 'north meets south shaadi', says mom was upset they didn’t do enough pujas Sobhita Dhulipala posed for photos in her reception look.

On Tuesday, Sobhita shared photos of herself dressed in an elaborate purple saree with gold embellishments. Share paired her reception look with a golden blouse and heavy gold and kundan jewellery. A comment on Sobhita's post read, "Ufff we can’t take our eyes of you." A fan commented, "Looking like pathaka (firecracker)." One more said, “I mean, only you can pull this off and how. Goddess.”

Sobhita wrote in her caption, "What I wore to the Vizag reception - this wildly impressive saree from @papadontpreachbyshubhika. I felt like a phuljhadi (firecracker), like a heather flower, like little Miss going all out! Full marks to @tanishqmalhotraa for putting this unexpected look together. I’ve not done something like before and man, it was full mazaa! HMA (hair and makeup) by @shraddhamishra8, you did this in seven minutes, bro award milna chahiye (you should get an award). Images by enthu cutlet dearies at @redknot_weddings."

On Monday, Sobhita had shared photos from her sister's 'north meets south shaadi (wedding)'. Her sister Samanta Dhulipala married Sahil Gupta; they are both doctors.

Sharing photos from the wedding rituals, Sobhita wrote in her caption, “This is a north meets south shaadi (wedding), you see. Sahil is from Delhi and my sister from Andhra Pradesh. So double the celebration! This was an emotional experience for me. In a world where people aren’t always kind to each other... women especially, it is such a privilege to experience the joys of sisterhood. And to watch her marry the man she loves. It was an overwhelming sight. It also reinstalled my faith in the beauty of matrimony.”

Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in The Night Manager, directed by Sandeep Modi. The series also stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

