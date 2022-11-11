Sobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter, Prateik Babbar, Bhumi Pednekar surprise fans with fashion choices at event. See pics

Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently appeared in Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer period drama Ponniyin Selvan I, surprised her fans by arriving in a black gown with a scarf and gloves at an awards night in Mumbai on Thursday. Not only her, many others from Bollywood, like Ishaan Khatter and Prateik Babbar, experimented with fashion as they attended the event in stylish outfits. Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone make first joint appearance after long

Sobhita had played the role of Vaanathi, Kundavai's friend and Arulmozhi Varman's love interest in Ponniyin Selvan I, also known as PS1. She wore a stripped gown with a veil tied as a scarf and big silver heels. Prateik Babbar, who was last seen in the web series Hiccups and Hookups, also made a surprising entry in a short, uneven skyblue blazer and pants. He sported a braided look at the event.

Prateik Babbar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Bhumi Pednekar at the GQ awards on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar arrived in a black blouse and wraparound skirt. She was named the ‘creative force’ at the awards event. Rakul Preet Singh also looked stunning in a striped blue suit with a short hairdo. She arrived with film producer-boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Aman Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Adarsh Gourav and Alaya F at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

Babil Khan, Saba Azad, Shantanu Maheshwari and Kartik Aaryan at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

boAt founder Aman Gupta of Shark Tank fame was also seen posing on the red carpet. He took home the entrepreneur of the year award. Ayan Mukerji was also spotted at the event and was awarded the director of the year award. Actor Kartik Aaryan walked the red carpet in a black sweater and black pants paired with a black blazer. His look was similar to his look in his upcoming film, Freddy. He was awarded the entertainer of the year award. Ishaan Khatter walked the red carpet in a blue velvet suit with a see-through shirt and matching shoes. The actor recently saw the release of his film Phone Bhoot.

Among others spotted at the event were singer-actor Saba Azad, who was spotted in a skyblue gown. Adarsh Gourav of The White Tiger fame, Babil Khan, Rahul Bose, Jimmy Sheirgill and Alaya F also attended the event.

