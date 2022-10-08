Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan gifts Neha Dhupia's son Guriq a toy car, check out pics from his birthday bash

Published on Oct 08, 2022 04:19 PM IST

Soha Ali Khan gifted Neha Dhupia's son Guriq a fancy car on his first birthday. Neha shared a picture of Guriq on the car along with more pictures from his birthday bash.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Neha Dhupia has shared a note of thanks for BFF Soha Ali Khan who gifted former's son Guriq a fancy car on his first birthday. The actor shared a picture of Guriq checking out the toy car along with several glimpses from his birthday party. Also read: Neha Dhupia shares cute pics of son Guriq on his 1st birthday

Sharing the picture of Guriq on her Instagram Stories, Neha wrote, "Thank you for gifting us our first fancy car aunty Soha @sakpataudi... we hope this becomes tradition even when we are 20!!"

Guriq is Neha and husband Angad Bedi's younger child. They also have a three-year-old daughter, Mehr. She also shared pictures of blue balloons and a blue lion-themed cake and wrote, “Thank you for the sweetest surprise,” for all those who arranged the party to much of her surprise.

On his birthday on October 3, Neha shared a few adorable pictures of Guriq on Instagram and wrote, “Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to infinity and back twice over … my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday… rushing back after this post to do what I do best , smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.”

Angad had shared a cute video which opened with a picture of him holding the newborn Guriq in his arms. It was followed by a small clip of Angad playing with Guriq as his father Bishan Singh Bedi held him in his arms. He wrote along with it, "Happy 1st birthday "GURIQ SIYAAAN" maan niva mat ucchi rakhin (be humble in mind and elevated in thinking). But naale apne daade varga "WAKHRA SWAG" vi rakhin (but have a swag like your grandfather)!!! Chad di kala (have high spirits)."

Neha was shooting for the film, A Thursday, while she was pregnant with Guriq. She returned to work few days later.

