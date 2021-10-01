Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu dance with Inaaya, share photos and videos from her birthday party

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared photos and videos from the recent birthday party they threw for their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The theme for the party was 'unicorn-land' and it was attended by the couple's friends and family.

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, featuring herself, Kunal and Inaaya, Soha wrote: “Four years ago from yesterday the world became a better place #happybirthday @kunalkemmu.” For the party, Soha wore a red floral dress while Kunal wore a pink polo shirt with grey shorts. Inaaya was dressed in a white and pink dress with ruffles and a large pink hairband.

In Kunal's post, Inaaya tried out hoola-hooping while her parents struck a dance pose. “She is already 4 and we are still trying to figure out our next step Happy Birthday Inniboo,” he captioned the post. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, “Good luck.. She's a gem Mahsha'Allah.”

Among those who attended the party were Kareena Kapoor, her sons Taimur and Jeh and even stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan. Pregnant Neha Dhupia arrived with her daughter Mehr as well.

At the party, Ibrahim got matching temporary tattoos with Taimur and Mehr planted a kiss on Inaaya's head. Kareena shared a post on Instagram to wish Inaaya on her birthday. “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl,” she wrote, sharing a picture clicked by Kunal Kemmu.

Kunal and Soha got married in 2015. Inaaya was born in 2017. In a recent interview with Zoom, Soha revealed how Inaaya shares many qualities with her husband. "I think she's a lot like Kunal - expressive, emotional, sensitive and she has the most infectious smile and a mischievous glint in her eye - like Kunal."

On Mother's Day, she shared a post for her fans and wrote, "On this day from a happy mother to you - Happy Mother’s Day! Hold on to each other and draw strength from the purity of this love. Stay home, wear your masks, wash your hands and get vaccinated as soon as you can. And never take a cuddle for granted again!"