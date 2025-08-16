Soha Ali Khan shares unseen pic of Saif Ali Khan giving her pep talk before wedding, hints at his secret Insta account

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan turned 55 on August 16, and while the actor stays away from social media, his sister Soha Ali Khan made sure to mark the day with a heartfelt tribute. She shared a never-before-seen photo from her wedding day, capturing a sweet, candid moment with Saif just half an hour before she walked down the aisle. Soha Ali Khan pens a sweet note to wish brother Saif Ali Khan on his birthday.

Soha Ali Khan's birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan

On Saturday, Soha took to Instagram to share an unseen photo, which shows her sitting and enjoying papaya while Saif, dressed in a sherwani, appears deep in conversation with her. Recalling the moment, she wrote, "There are some moments that are etched in your memory forever. Definitive moments. This was 30 minutes before I was going to make one of the most momentous decisions of my life. You arrived early and we got some time together over a plate of papaya. You have always given me good advice and I'll just say it has stood me in good stead."

In her sweet birthday note, Soha may have also dropped a hint about Saif's possible secret Instagram account. She continued, "I really don't think there is anyone else like you and I am fortunate to have you in my corner. Happy birthday bhai. The best years, as you keep reminding me, are yet to come - so here is to the future - brilliant, bold and bright 🌟 - and now I must call you as you are not on Instagram and will not read this! 😂🎈(or are you ??🤔 🤪)."

Soha Ali Khan’s marriage to actor Kunal Kemmu was an intimate affair. The two had lived together before deciding to tie the knot in 2015. Their in-home wedding was attended by family members Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor and close friends such as Arpita Khan and Neha Dhupia, among others. Soha and Kunal are now parents to a seven-year-old daughter, Inaaya.

Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s recent and upcoming work

Soha was last seen in Vishal Furia’s horror sequel Chhorii 2, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. Streaming now on Prime Video, the film received a mixed response from critics. While the performances earned praise, the film drew criticism for delivering more suspense than genuine horror and lacking impactful jump scares.

Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix film The Jewel Thief, which also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta in key roles. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan, which reunites him with Akshay Kumar after 17 years. The film is currently under production and is scheduled for release in 2026.