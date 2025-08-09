Inside Saif Ali Khan's Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Ibrahim, Inaaya, Soha while Kareena and kids vacation in London

Soha Ali Khan has finally given fans a glimpse into her Raksha Bandhan celebrations. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share pictures of her rakhi festivities at home, with brother Saif Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan. Anaaya and Ibrahim, Soha and Saif Ali Khan celebrate Raksha Bandhan together,

Soha-Saif's Raksha Bandhan with family

Saif was once again seen in his usual white kurta pyjama, while Soha wore a red suit. Inaaya looked sweet in a pink ethnic outfit and even Ibrahim was in a blue kurta pyjama.

Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, “To love and protect 💕 #happyrakshabandhan.” The photos show Soha and Inaaya tying rakhis on their brother's wrists and other sweet moments from the day. A photo also showed how Inaaya also tied a rakhi around their family dog's wrist. Inaaya also shared the love with members of their house staff.

A person commented, “I love this tradition of yours, including all the members of your household. So beautiful. God bless." Another wrote, “Happiest moment for today.”

About the Khan family

Inaaya is the daughter of Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu. Ibrahim is Saif's son with his first wife Amrita Singh. He earlier shared pictures of his Raksha Bandhan celebrations with big sis Sara Ali Khan. Soha and Saif are the children of Sharmila Tagore and her late husband, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

In his post for Sara, Ibrahim made a heartwarming promise of taking care, loving, and supporting his elder sister, Sara. He wrote, "Dear sister @saraalikhan95, I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you, always stand by you, always support you. I promise to give you love, strength and everything I can , even if I can't . Forever and ever your little bhai Jaan. Love you the most, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether."

Sara Ali Khan reshared the post on her Instagram story, calling Ibrahim the "best brother." She wrote, "To the best brother in the world. You are my strength already in more ways than you know."

Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently seen in Kayoze Irani's 'Sarzameen', also featuring actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol. The actor essayed a never-seen role and has received praise for his screen presence.

Meanwhile, Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor is in London with their son Taimur and Jeh.