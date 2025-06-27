Kunal Kemmu to play Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta in Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Indian remake? Fans are ‘happy sad confused’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has to be one of the most watched and enjoyed American sitcoms out there. Thanks to the epic performances and the iconic content, there are fans who have binge-watched the 8-season long police procedural series not just once but twice. May it be Andy Samberg (46) as Jake Peralta or the late Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, every character has a fun backstory. But most importantly, the sitcom has received love from across generations because it has managed to deal with issues regarding race, gender and sexual orientation in the most humorous and inoffensive way. Well, the show is now getting an Indian adaptation with Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu (42) in the lead. Andy Samberg’s iconic Jake Peralta might be played by Kunal Kemmu in Indian Brooklyn Nine-Nine

That's what rumour says. According to a report shared by Peeping Moon, a Hindi adaptation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is in the works, backed by Deepak Dhar’s Banijay Asia. The production company had earlier joined forces with Netflix for Call My Agent: Bollywood, the Indian remake of a French comedy-drama. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's India adaptation will reportedly star Kunal Kemmu in the lead as Andy Samberg’s beloved character Jake Peralta, who is a skilled detective dealing with immaturity and hence trouble in taking things seriously. Unless it comes to cracking a case. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Indian adaptation will be directed by Dhoom Dhaam and Rishta.com fame Rishab Seth.

Buzz suggests that Kunal is expected to begin this series after he’s done shooting for another show, titled Single Papa. Well, netizens were left divided after this new information came to light. For instance, one social media user shared, “I am happy sad confused at same time,” whereas another wrote, “I’m kind of excited for it. I know it could go badly buuut I’d quite like to hear lots of these jokes in Hindi if they adapt it right :).” Another netizen claimed, “They need not copy exactly.. It won't work.. Need to loosely base the characters and indiasized the story line. Lets see how it goes.. Kemmu as peralta is a good casting call.. His comic timing is great and he can be goofy as peralta,” while a comment read, “Perfect casting 👏👏he can do a good justice to this role😂😂.” But some are genuinely against the remake. One such netizen claimed, “Kunal Khemu can’t capture the essence of Jake peralta. It will be bad! I just know it,” whereas another wrote, “They tried to make the office indian version..how did that go huh!? Why can't they come up with something original instead of making cheap remakes. Shows like mamla legal hai,gram chikitsalaya,panchayat are really good. We need more like that not some american show ka sasta remake.”

HT City has now exclusively revealed that Kunal Kemmu has not been approached for this project yet. But what are your expectations from an Indian adaptation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine?