Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal get a couple's tattoo. Here's what it signifies

Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared photos as they got inked. Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi said how the tattoo "makes no sense on its own, but when together it's complete." Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got a tattoo over a year after getting married.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal get a new tattoo

In the photos, Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal held hands as they gave a glimpse of their tattoo--a line. One party of the line was inked on Zaheer's hand while its other half, with a symbol towards the end, was seen on Sonakshi's hand.

What does Sonakshi and Zaheer's tattoo mean

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Ek doosre ki lifeline (Each other's lifeline) (infinity symbol emoji). 04.10.2025 (sparkles emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "What does this symbol represent?" Sonakshi replied, "An unbreakable bond…makes no sense on its own, but when together it's complete!"

Reacting to the post, Manisha Koirala, " This is sooooooo cute (red heart emojis). God bless you both!!!" Huma Qureshi posted red heart emojis. Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Cuties."

About Sonakshi and Zaheer

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian in Mumbai, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Their wedding post read, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it.”

Sonakshi's films

Fans saw Sonakshi last in Nikita Roy, which released in theatres on July 18. Nikita Roy is a psychological thriller that marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother, Kussh Sinha.

Sonakshi also has the Telugu film Jatadhara with Sudheer Babu in the pipeline. It will hit theatres on November 7. It also stars Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. It is being directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal