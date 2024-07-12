Sonakshi Sinha confirms there were gatecrashers at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Kuch log aa jaate hai khaana khaane’
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23. The couple held a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood stars.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones. The intimate civil ceremony in Bandra was the talk of the town, and it was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Now, in an interview with News18, Sonakshi confirmed that there were some gatecrashers at the party, adding that she ‘was too busy’ having a good time. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says she wants to do big roles, not be part of films that require her to do ‘two songs and four scenes’)
What Sonakshi said about gatecrashers
Sonakshi was asked to confirm if there were gatecrashers at the bash, to which she said, “There were wedding crashers too here and there but I was too busy having a good time. I’m glad that they also had a good time (laughs). Every wedding be it big or small has people crashing them. Kuch log aa jaate hai khaana khaane (Some people come to eat) and I think that’s okay even though I’ve never crashed a wedding.”
About planning her wedding in an intimate ceremony, Sonakshi said, “Having an intimate wedding was always the plan. That has always been the kind of wedding that we both wanted. Zaheer and I were very clear that our wedding has to reflect the both of us as people, the bond we share, and the love we have for each other."
More details
The speculation of gatecrashers was first pointed out by trans model and actor Sushant Divgikr, who was present at the bash. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Just experienced several people gate crashing and/or trying to gate crash a celebrity wedding recently, I can’t believe people will get fully dressed, pretend like they’re invited and then sneak in!! For what joy? So you can enter and just make some reels?” Sonakshi had dropped laughing face emoticons in the comment section.
Sonakshi's latest release is the horror comedy Kakuda, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The film released on ZEE5 today.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.