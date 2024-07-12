Sonakshi Sinha confirms there were gatecrashers at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Kuch log aa jaate hai khaana khaane’

What Sonakshi said about gatecrashers

Sonakshi was asked to confirm if there were gatecrashers at the bash, to which she said, “There were wedding crashers too here and there but I was too busy having a good time. I’m glad that they also had a good time (laughs). Every wedding be it big or small has people crashing them. Kuch log aa jaate hai khaana khaane (Some people come to eat) and I think that’s okay even though I’ve never crashed a wedding.”

About planning her wedding in an intimate ceremony, Sonakshi said, “Having an intimate wedding was always the plan. That has always been the kind of wedding that we both wanted. Zaheer and I were very clear that our wedding has to reflect the both of us as people, the bond we share, and the love we have for each other."

More details

The speculation of gatecrashers was first pointed out by trans model and actor Sushant Divgikr, who was present at the bash. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Just experienced several people gate crashing and/or trying to gate crash a celebrity wedding recently, I can’t believe people will get fully dressed, pretend like they’re invited and then sneak in!! For what joy? So you can enter and just make some reels?” Sonakshi had dropped laughing face emoticons in the comment section.

Sonakshi's latest release is the horror comedy Kakuda, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The film released on ZEE5 today.