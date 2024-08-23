Sonakshi Sinha is selling the 25 crore house, in which she married Zaheer Iqbal, reportedly for this reason

Sonakshi Sinha's apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West is reportedly up for sale soon after her June wedding with actor Zaheer Iqbal. While Sonakshi is yet to react to reports of her listing the spacious ‘4200 sq. ft. sea-facing property’ for ₹25 crore, an ETimes report quoted a source close to the actor, who revealed why the celebrity home was on the market. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha's wedding home listed for sale; fans wonder why so soon? Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at her residence in Mumbai.

Sonakshi has bought a bigger apartment?

The source said the reason behind Sonakshi's decision was linked to Zaheer, who hails from a family that has a construction business. They said, "Sonakshi has bought a bigger apartment in a building that Zaheer is developing."

Earlier in August, details of Sonakshi's home being on sale were shared by the real-estate Instagram account, The Property Store, which said the apartment was located in the prestigious 81 Aureate Building, Bandra Reclamation. The home is fully furnished and is now priced at ₹25 crore. Sonakshi herself ‘liked’ the post.

Check it out:

Step inside Sonakshi's Mumbai home

Sky-high ceilings, open floor plans, large windows and lots of statement mirrors were some of the highlights of Sonakshi's Mumbai apartment. Ample natural light, wide open spaces, and beautiful views of the city and sea on either side make the celebrity home appealing. Plus, the colour theme – light brown, grey and terracotta – adds and distinct personality to her house, which she showed in a 2023 home tour video shared by Architectural Digest (AD).

The actor's house has a luxe, minimalistic look while incorporating enough storage features – sliding walls, Murphy beds, automated screens – to ensure a clutter-free environment. The house, complete with wrap-around terraces, was earlier a four-bedroom apartment.

Sonakshi's 1.5-bedroom home has an art studio, a yoga area, a dedicated dressing room, and a walk-in wardrobe overlooking the sea. The earlier 4-bedroom flat came with provisions for a private pool on the terrace, which was converted into a pit with comfortable seating.